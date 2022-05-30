Why Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Elsa Pataky Was Pumped To ‘Kick Ass’ In Her New Netflix Movie, And How It Relates To Her Family

At this point, we’re pretty used to seeing Chris Hemsworth and his massive arms performing pretty intense action sequences on screen. We know and love the actor in action-packed roles, but we have yet to really see his wife Elsa Pataky take on a part that has her doing the same level of action. That’s about to change, as the Fast & Furious franchise star is in an upcoming 2022 movie for Netflix that she apparently “kicks ass” in. The Interceptor star has now opened up about why she’s pumped about the movie and how it relates to her family.

The world knows Chris Hemsworth as both Thor and a major action star, and his family apparently is no different – with his son dressing up like the God of Thunder in an adorable imitation of his dad. The Hemsworth kids are getting a double dose of action in their parentage as Elsa Pataky’s Interceptor will be released this year.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight , Elsa Pataky talks about getting fit for the action role and how Chris Hemsworth did a lot to help her prepare. She also discusses how it was important to her for her daughter India to see not just her dad, but also her mom on screen in a “kick ass” action role. Said Pataky,

In the house, Chris is the action man. So, it was good to show both. Especially my daughter. She was pretty shocked when she saw the trailer and was like, 'Wow mom you can do that?' They think they had the idea of like [the action star] being dad. So, showing that women are capable also, not only being a mom and taking you to school but to kick ass too.

I can’t even imagine the warm moment of pride that Elsa Pataky must have felt after her daughter saw her in such a movie kicking ass, even if it was just from the trailer and not the full film. India, who is 10-year-old, is surely used to seeing her father as the bulked up superhero and looking up to him right along with her two brothers, and one can imagine it being a powerful moment to see her mother flip the script on their family dynamic.

Chris Hemsworth is not only getting out gunned by his wife, but also his on-screen love interest in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. Natalie Portman has transformed herself into Mighty Thor and she has the arms to prove it , appearing next to Hemsworth’s Thor and totally holding her own superhero aura.

This shift we have been seeing of more women being badass on screen is absolutely fantastic. Little girls everywhere are seeing their gender represented with strength and power, and Elsa Pataky can personally be that on screen figure for her daughter.