Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On September 4, 2022

The Labor Day weekend is pushing on and, as it does so, things continue to change on the Netflix Top 10 lists. As Saturday’s standings showed, both the movies and TV lists were dominated by fare that’s exclusive to the streamer, such as Me Time, I Came By and Devil In Ohio. Those titles, which belong to different genres, are enough to indicate that prospective viewers have a solid variety of content to pick from during this holiday weekend. Of course, things look a bit different today, so we need to talk it out.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - September 4, 2022

Love in the Villa, a new rom-com that premiered this past Friday, is still holding on to first place. The Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg-headed comedy Me Time managed to keep its second place position as well. There’s been a shake-up in the third slot, however, as it now belongs to I Came By, a mystery thriller starring 1917’s George MacKay. The movie, which was in fifth yesterday, seems to be making some solid strides. Coming up after it in the fourth slot is Judd Apatow comedy This is 40, which hasn’t moved in the rankings since yesterday. And shifting from No. 3 to No. 5 is Michael Mann’s Collateral, one of the best movies on Netflix right now.

Snow White and the Huntsman remains in sixth place, and Sing 2 , which boasts a star-studded cast , is also staying at lucky No. 7. Loving Adults has also proven to be consistent, as the film continues to hold it down in the eighth slot. Ninth place features a new addition to the movies list: the 2019 thriller The Poison Rose . (I’m not sure anyone would’ve expected the John Travolta and Morgan Freeman-led movie to make a little noise on the streamer.) Finally, That’s Amor comes in at No. 10. After having taken ninth on Saturday.

1. Love in the Villa

2. Me Time

3. I Came By

4. This is 40

5. Collateral

6. Snow White and the Huntsman

7. Sing 2

8. Loving Adults

9. The Poison Rose

10. That's Amor

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - September 4, 2022

Devil in Ohio , which sought to “authentically” portray trauma from past abuse, once again has the No. 1 spot in its grasp. Echoes, another limited series, is still hot on its heels in second place, though. Partner Track and I Am a Killer, two other noteworthy shows on Netflix didn’t budge over the last 24 hours and are still in third and fourth places, respectively. The hype for The Sandman also seems to be alive and well, considering that the show gets to continue its run in fifth place.

After a one-day stint in the seventh spot, Stranger Things has returned to the sixth. It should be no surprise that the show is still on the TV list. (Personally, I’m still thinking about how Vecna might return in Season 5 .) Moving back a single spot is High Heat, which is in seventh place now. Eighth features a new entrant in the form of Buy My House. The series ironically takes the position of fellow real estate-centric series Selling the OC, which has No. 9 locked up at this point. Last but not least is fan-favorite drama Virgin River in tenth place.

1. Devil in Ohio

2. Echoes

3. Partner Track

4. I Am a Killer

5. The Sandman

6. Stranger Things

7. High Heat

8. Buy My House

9. Selling the OC

10. Virgin River

It never ceases to amaze me just how much can change (and not change) on both of these lists in a single day. While exclusive content still has a heavy presence, I’d keep an eye on how the new additions can change things up. For instance, on the movies side of things, watch out for The Poison Rose, as thrillers like those can unexpectedly make waves. As we watch for that and more, be sure that your Netflix subscription is secured that you can actually stream these titles and others.

