Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On September 5, 2022

Today — Monday, September 5, 2022 — is Labor Day, which means you might have plans to celebrate outdoors with family and friends. On the other hand, you might rather enjoy your day off watching some of the best movies on Netflix or binging some great TV shows on Netflix. However, if you are not aware of what titles to choose from, taking a look at what made it onto the Netflix Top 10 today might help. Let’s not prolong your Labor Day binge any further; take a look at what’s trending on Netflix (opens in new tab) in our following breakdown.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - September 5, 2022

After its reign as Number One on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. ended this past weekend with the addition of Love in the Villa, Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg’s buddy comedy, Me Time, has made an impressive comeback by giving the new rom-com a taste of its own medicine, while Judd Apatow’s This is 40 also switched places with new British crime thriller I Came By. Meanwhile, 2004’s Collateral (featuring one of Jamie Foxx’s best performances) and 2012’s Snow White & the Huntsman (starring Kristen Stewart and Chris Hemsworth) have not budged from fifth and sixth place, respectively, but The Poison Rose — a 2019 crime thriller starring John Travolta and Morgan Freeman — is now in seventh above Sing 2. The Danish new Netflix original movie, Loving Adults, is down a peg, sitting right above Brian De Palma’s iconic gangster flick, Scarface, in the bottom spot…for now.

1. Me Time

2. Love in the Villa

3. This Is 40

4. I Came By

5. Collateral

6. Snow White & the Huntsman

7. The Poison Rose

8. Sing 2

9. Loving Adults

10. Scarface

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - September 5, 2022

After usurping the Echoes cast over the weekend, new horror-mystery series, Devil in Ohio (starring Bones’ Emily Deschanel), remains at Number One on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S., while courtroom drama, Partner Track, also remains at Number Three. Still in fourth place is I Am a Killer — one of two true crime docuseries on the list, including I Survived a Crime at the bottom — which is also still followed by hit Neil Gaiman adaptation, The Sandman in fifth place, mega-hit sci-fi seres, Stranger Things, at Number Six, and popular Spanish-language drama, High Heat, in seventh. Returning eighth place holder Buy My House is still followed by another reality show, but, instead of fellow real estate series, Selling the OC, it is the romantic (and slightly awkward), Dated and Related.

1. Devil in Ohio

2. Echoes

3. Partner Track

4. I Am a Killer

5. The Sandman

6. Stranger Things

7. High Heat

8. Buy My House

9. Dated and Related

10. I Survived a Crime

If you still could not seem to find something to pique your interest among the titles on today’s Netflix Top 10, I am certain there is some movie or TV series included with your Netflix subscription that will provide you with entertainment this Labor Day. Still, be sure to check back for our next daily breakdown of what is trending on the streaming giant.

