Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On September 3, 2022

It’s Labor Day weekend, which means plenty of folks will be linking up with friends and family to enjoy one more cookout or get-together before the summer ends. Chances are a number of these people may also settle in and enjoy a movie or TV show and, this weekend, there are plenty of options on the Netflix Top 10 lists. By the end of Friday, there were some pretty varied options, with the streamer’s originals dominating the top spots. With a new day, there have been a few changes in the standings and, as always, we’re going to discuss them.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - September 3, 2022

Love in the Villa, one of the newest Netflix movies , still sits in the No. 1 spot and is still followed directly by Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg’s Me Time , which has received some brutal reviews . Still in third place is Collateral , the acclaimed 2004 thriller starring Tom Cruise, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jamie Foxx, who was nominated for an Oscar for his performance. Judd Apatow’s This is 40 is now in fourth place, having moved up one spot since yesterday. With this, newly released flick I Came By has been bumped down one spot and is currently in the fifth spot.

Kristen Stewart’s Snow White and the Huntsman has moved up a spot, placing it in sixth. The seventh position is occupied by Sing 2, which has been on the movies list for some time now. Loving Adults, another one of the streamer’s originals, has fallen to eighth place after having occupied sixth yesterday. That’s Amor has taken one step forward and is in the ninth position. And rounding out the list in tenth place is Resident Evil: Retribution, which was holding down ninth on Friday.

1. Love in the Villa

2. Me Time

3. Collateral

4. This is 40

5. I Came By

6. Snow White and the Huntsman

7. Sing 2

8. Loving Adults

9. That's Amor

10. Resident Evil: Retribution

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - September 3, 2022

Devil in Ohio just dropped on the service yesterday and is now in first place. Emily Deschanel’s latest dethroned fellow limited series Echoes, and the latter has been pushed to second. Partner Track, however, has remained steady in the third position. The chilling series I Am a Killer was in the second spot yesterday but has moved back to fourth. The Sandman , the acclaimed DC Comics adaptation , has dropped one spot to fifth place (and it’s still one of the best shows on Netflix ).

High Heat, a truly steamy series from the streamer, dropped one spot and is now at No. 6. Stranger Things also saw a slight shift, as the always-popular show moved back one to seventh place. The show has been an absolute powerhouse and even helped streaming score a major victory over cable TV. Now sitting eighth place is Selling the OC, which was one spot higher just yesterday. Finally, Virgin River and Never Have I Ever hold on to the ninth and tenth spots, respectively.

1. Devil in Ohio

2. Echoes

3. Partner Track

4. I Am a Killer

5. The Sandman

6. High Heat

7. Stranger Things

8. Selling the OC

9. Virgin River

10. Never Have I Ever

As has been the case during a number of weekends, it’s the platform’s own original content that is dominating the ranks. I honestly don’t see much changing on that front as the holiday weekend pushes on but, of course, I could definitely be wrong. Check out all of these titles and more by grabbing a Netflix subscription .

