Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On October 22, 2022

This time last weekend, it was becoming clearer that the Halloween season was beginning to have an impact on the Netflix Top 10 lists. The family comedy The Curse of Bridge Hollow had hit the top spot in the film rankings, and a number of other spooky titles were making their way onto both lists as well. The Marlon Wayans-led comedy has since been usurped by another new release, The School for Good and Evil, which was leading the pack by the end of the week. So is the fantasy flick still holding things down in that post, and what else has changed since Friday? We’ll discuss those things and more right now.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - October 22, 2022

The School for Good and Evil is still No. 1 when it comes to movies on Netflix . The recently released book-to-movie adaptation was highly anticipated and, while reviews have been mixed to negative , there are still clearly plenty of people checking it out. Meanwhile, The Curse of Bridge Hollow remains in second place, which is also impressive. Other notable developments today include a slight drop for Luckiest Girl Alive and a nice bump-up for The Stranger. You can check out the standings in their entirety down below:

1. The School for Good and Evil

2. The Curse of Bridge Hollow

3. The Stranger

4. Luckiest Girl Alive

5. Sing 2

6. Dracula Untold

7. Despicable Me 2

8. Megamind

9. Last Seen Alive

10. Blackout

Considering the popularity surrounding the top two titles, it’s not too surprising that they’re currently sitting in said positions. It’s also interesting to see that Sing 2 is still in play, as the animated flick has been in the mix for quite some time now. Aside from the plethora of kid-friendly fare, there’s also some prime material for action junkies via Last Seen Alive and Blackout. I’m curious as to how long those two movies will manage to hover around the standings. The same goes for Dracula Untold , which was part of Universal’s shared monster universe .

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - October 22, 2022

Ryan Murphy’s The Watcher is in first place once again and doesn’t seem to be getting hampered by the brutal Twitter reactions to the finale . Love is Blind is No. 2 again, while From Scratch , the Zoe Saldaña-led limited series , enters the list in third place among shows on Netflix . The Reese Witherspoon-produced show managed to push Dahmer, another Murphy production, down one space. In addition, The Great British Baking Show has rejoined the standings and a horror production has entered the fray at the tenth spot. Take a look where things stand:

1. The Watcher

2. Love is Blind

3. From Scratch

4. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

5. Unsolved Mysteries

6. The Great Baking Baking Show

7. The Sinner

8. The Mole

9. Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy

10. 28 Days Haunted

It’s pretty clear that Ryan Murphy has had a serious presence on the TV list over the past several weeks, thanks to Watcher and Dahmer. The former had a lengthy run in the top slot, so it’ll be interesting to see how long the former is able to do the same. It’s also cool to see that the most recent comedy special from Gabriel Iglesias, who paid a huge fine as a result of said production, is getting some play. Like a few other shows on this list, you may want to keep an eye on that as the weekend goes on.

There are certainly a number of interesting developments today, and there’s a variety of content at that. I’ll be keeping my eyes on the aforementioned points and, in the meantime, you can grab a Netflix subscription so that you can check out these titles and more.

