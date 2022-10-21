Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On October 21, 2022

Another new weekend is upon us — which, of course, means that the Netflix Top 10 is in for a transformation. The lists are certainly not identical from yesterday’s order with a newcomer entering the ranks among the other popular and great movies on Netflix and one series ending its relatively long tenure in the Number Two spot alongside the best TV shows on Netflix’s trending page. There are a couple other notable changes to report regarding what is most popular on Netflix (opens in new tab) for Friday, October 21, 2022, so let’s get into it.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - October 21, 2022

Once again in the top three on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S., we have The School for Good and Evil, The Curse of Bridge Hollow, and Luckiest Girl Alive, which are now followed by Dracula Untold as a new crime thriller starring Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris called The Stranger has moved in to assume its previous fifth place position. Also, Blackout has descended three spots to Number Seven, which is where Megamind stood until hitting ninth place today. Meanwhile, Illumination Entertainment movies Sing 2 and Despicable Me 2 has not budged from where they stood yesterday and neither has the bottom-dwelling Gerard Butler movie, Last Seen Alive.

1. The School for Good and Evil

2. The Curse of Bridge Hollow

3. Luckiest Girl Alive

4. Dracula Untold

5. The Stranger

6. Sing 2

7. Blackout

8. Despicable Me 2

9. Megamind

10. Last Seen Alive

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - October 21, 2022

A week after returning first place champion The Watcher knocked Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story from that position, the controversial true crime miniseries has been knocked down another peg by the latest season of Love is Blind as it ascends one spot since entering the ranks yesterday. Also slightly up in popularity are Mike Flanagan’s new horror series The Midnight Club and NBC’s The Blacklist while Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy is down just a bit. Otherwise, everything else on the list has not moved since yesterday.

1. The Watcher

2. Love is Blind

3. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

4. Unsolved Mysteries

5. The Sinner

6. The Midnight Club

7. The Blacklist

8. Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy

9. The Mole

10. CoComelon

Bigger changes will come to the Netflix Top 10 very soon, I predict, as upcoming Netflix original movies like Wendell & Wild — a spooky stop animation movie starring Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key — and new Netflix original TV shows like Cabinet of Curiosities — Guillermo del Toro’s new anthology horror series — are bound to attract a lot of attention, especially with Halloween coming so soon. However, if you have been trying to use your Netflix subscription to avoid those festivities, no need to worry as there is still plenty more to look forward to and once it drops, we’ll let you know how popular it became.

