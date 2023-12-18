Oh Snaps, Netflix’s Wednesday Reportedly Planning Addams Family Spinoff Alongside Season 2, And I Already Need It

I don’t think anyone could have expected the Addams Family would end up sparking one of Netflix’s biggest shows to date, but Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday success can’t be denied. It can, however, be potentially replicated, with Wednesday Season 2 garnering as much anticipation as any other pop culture staple. And it sounds like the streaming giant has at least one spooky-ooky spinoff plan in mind.

Wednesday is set to kick off filming in April 2024, having changed filming locations from Romania to Ireland. But it appears additional plans could be in place for TV’s most macabre family, as Bloomberg reports conversations have been had regarding the early development for a spinoff based on the smooth-headed oddball Uncle Fester.

Within Wednesday, Gomez’s brother Fester is portrayed by SNL and Portlandia vet Fred Armisen, and while I admittedly had reservations about that casting choice when it was first announced, Armisen’s ineffable charm quickly won me over during the character’s minimal appearances. So I’d definitely light up like a bulb in Fester’s mouth if and when Netflix officially unveils those plans.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Armisen previously spoke about how past TV and film performances from Jackie Coogan and Christopher Lloyd influenced Wednesday ’s Uncle Fester , in that he kept the core vibe while bringing his own mystique to the role. Considering the role was only utilized for a single episode, Season 1’s penultimate installment, a spinoff would be the most ideal way to put him in the spotlight in a far bigger way.

Especially if an Uncle Fester spinoff might mean audiences could spend more time with the older Addams Family members, such as Luis Guzmán’s Gomez or Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Morticia. It’s understood why Wednesday kept its scope largely limited to the characters immediately around Jenna Ortega’s moody teen, but I can’t be the only fan eager to see more from them.

(Image credit: Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022) 5 Changes Wednesday Should Make For Season 2

For all that I'm trying to manifest this project into the universe through sheer happy thoughts, this alleged idea for an Uncle Fester follow-up is still in the earliest stages possible, and shouldn't be considered a sure thing until the cameras start rolling. But if word-of-mouth positivity has even the smallest shot of influencing Netflix bosses' choices, I'll happily be that megaphone.

And just to put it out there, Emma Myers has enjoyed a wave of success thanks to Wednesday. The Family Switch has been one of Netflix’s big holiday hits of late, she’s already filmed the BBC series The Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, and she was recently cast in Jason Momoa’s Minecraft movie . So if there are any Netflix execs thinking about plans for an Enid spinoff, they’d better keep the actress from signing up for so many other roles.

Wednesday Season 1 can be streamed now with a Netflix subscription, with more news hopefully coming soon for Season 2. Until then, check out all the 2024 Netflix movies and TV shows we can look forward to.