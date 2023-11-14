Wednesday Is Making A Major Change As Season 2 Gets Set For Filming

With more and more television and film projects setting course to kick off production returns in the wake of the SAG-AFTRA strike ending , audiences can look forward to a 2024 TV schedule and beyond filled with scripted treats. One such treat will be the second season of Netflix’s Wednesday , which is reportedly planning to start filming back up in the spring. But the show will probably look a little different to eagle-eyed viewers, with a major change in location happening behind the scenes.

Wednesday’s first season was the result of a seven-month shoot in Romania, and the area definitely helped set the show apart from Netflix series set in instantly recognizable metros such as New York City or Los Angeles. What’s more, the production helped boost tourism in the area, with the sets sparking tons of interest after the supernatural teen fan-favorite became one of the biggest streaming releases of all time in 2022. (The far-away location is also the reason why Jenna Ortega wasn’t in You Season 4 .)

All that said, the Romanian locations reportedly didn’t make for the easiest work experiences, and tentative plans were made to shift filming for a second season if one was ordered, according to Deadline. And so now the plan is allegedly to shift things west, with Season 2 now set to roll cameras in Ireland.

The creative team will obviously attempt to diligently make its Ireland settings resemble everything that fans witnessed in Season 1, though I’m interested to see what kinds of exteriors will show up, and whether the showrunners will attempt to take advantage of all the gorgeous cliffs, castles and seaside expansions. Surely they can introduce the notion that Nevermore Academy now has its own island in the Atlantic.

When Will Wednesday Season 2 Start Filming?

While details are reportedly still being ironed out for the Ireland shoot, the current goal for all involved is to kick off production on Season 2 in April 2024, allowing for sets to be built and for the actors' contract negotiations to be figured out, among other planning necessities. That timing likely means fans won't get to stream the episodes in full until Summer or Fall 2025, nearly three years after the first season was released. It's kind of depressing to think about waiting that long, but here's hoping showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar use that time to deliver the biggest second season of any TV show in existence. Or, you know, just a good season in general.

That said, next to nothing has been revealed or discussed about the upcoming storylines and episodes. Arguably the biggest update revolved around Season 1 star Percy Hynes White, who was accused of sexual assault in early 2023 and was later allegedly written out of the show in response. Details surrounding that situation are still unclear, however .

Wednesday is part of the MGM Television family, with that studio also shifting the production for another massive streaming hit, as Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 left New Zealand behind for the UK. That second season is expected to arrive in 2024.

While waiting to catch up again with the Addams Family, don't forget that the first season of Wednesday can be streamed in full with a Netflix subscription.