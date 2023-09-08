Netflix Is Set To Explore The Murder Of A BBC Host. Now, Her Brother Has Spoken Out

Countless gripping true crime stories need their own TV series and documentaries, and Netflix got that memo in regards to one of its upcoming docuseries. Among everything new coming to the streaming service's lineup, one project brought an focus to unraveling a chilling mystery that has perplexed investigators for over two decades. The highly anticipated documentary series Who Killed Jill Dando? is set to hit the 2023 TV schedule in September, and it promises to illuminate one of the most enduring unsolved mysteries in Britain's crime-laden history. As the premiere approaches, Jill Dando's brother has stepped forward to share his thoughts on the forthcoming docuseries.

In 1999, tragedy struck when Jill Dando, a vibrant 37-year-old BBC journalist and Crimewatch host, lost her life to a gunshot wound outside her West London residence in Fulham. Her brutal murder reverberated across the nation, leaving her family, friends, and the entire public yearning for answers that remained frustratingly elusive for many years. In an interview with The Times, Jill's brother Nigel Dando expressed his hope that the upcoming series would shine a spotlight on this long-cold case. He shared his heartfelt wish, saying:

My hope is that the publicity will bring forward someone with new information who can bring Jill's killer to justice… I know [it was] a long time ago, but someone might know something. My personal feeling is it was somebody looking for a kick and for notoriety.

Nigel is not alone in the theory that the crime was committed by someone seeking notoriety. In the past, one individual who fell under suspicion was Barry George, a loner who lived nearby and had a history of disturbing behavior.

George was arrested, convicted, and sentenced to life in prison in 2001 for Jill's murder. However, his conviction was later quashed, and he was acquitted at a second trial in 2008 due to insufficient evidence. This left the case wide open, with more than 2,000 potential suspects and many conspiracy theories, but no clear resolution.

The documentary aims to bring viewers closer to the truth by speaking with Jill's relatives, friends, co-workers, and even Barry George, who can be seen in a trailer for the series reflecting on the eight years of his life that were taken away from him. The promo, which you can watch below, provides a glimpse into the emotional toll this case has taken on those involved, including Sun columnist Jane Moore, who expresses her disbelief that Jill's killer remains at large after 24 years.

It might sound surprising, but Netflix's documentary series have something of a track record when it comes to assisting in solving crimes. As reported by The Independent , the platform's 2020 revival of Unsolved Mysteries played a crucial role in locating a young girl who had been abducted in Illinois six years earlier. Her discovery in May was attributed to someone having recognized her from the Netflix show.

The premiere date for Who Killed Jill Dando? approaches, but while the show is poised to delve deep into this chilling mystery, I also hope it offers hope for any possible answers that are long overdue. Nigel Dando and countless others are counting on the streaming project to provide insight into the past and potentially bring justice to the present.