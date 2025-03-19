How To Watch Good American Family Online And Stream New Weekly Episodes Where You Are
Watch Good American Family Online
Release Date: Wednesday, March 19
New Episodes: every Wednesday at 12am PT / 3am ET
US Stream: Hulu
International Stream: Disney Plus (CA, AU)
Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Watch Good American Family: Preview
Strap yourself in for this unbelievable, “inspired by true events” thriller that’ll leave your head spinning and your jaw on the floor. Based on the life of Natalia Grace, a then 7-year-old girl with dwarfism whose adoptive parents became convinced she was an adult masquerading as a child, Good American Family mines drama and approaches “truth” from its collision of multiple perspectives. Starring a stacked cast including Ellen Pompeo and Christina Hendricks, we explain below how to watch Good American Family online from anywhere.
Created by Katie Robbins, and following on from The Curious Case of Natalia Grace – the 2023-2024 docuseries that explored the highly-publicised claims and counter-claims of Grace and her adoptive Midwestern family – Hulu’s dramatization will hinge on two conflicting accounts: the Barnett’s, who asserted they’d been deceived and terrorized, and Grace, who asserted she was neglected, abused and, one-year-later, totally abandoned.
Best known for her iconic role as Meredith Grey on hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, Golden Globe-nominee Pompeo steps out of her scrubs to play Kristin Barnett, Grace’s adoptive mom. Despite wholeheartedly welcoming Natalia (newcomer Imogen Faith Reid) into the family, she slowly becomes convinced that she isn’t a child at all, but a sociopathic, 22-year-old adult. She and her husband Michael (Mumblecore king Mark Duplass) are so sure, that they even have her age legally changed on her birth certificate.
“Victim or Villain?” ran the People magazine headline in January, alongside an interview with Natalia, and this compelling psychological mystery should deftly navigate this dichotomy. Despite being accused of threatening behavior and attempting to poison Kristine, Natalia has consistently denied these charges. Extensive DNA tests even allowed her to prove her age: the results indicating that, when the Barnett’s abandoned her in 2013 and left for Canada, she was then only 10-years-old. Subsequent charges of neglect against them were later dropped.
Viewers should prepare for the series to challenge their expectations. Pompeo has stated in an interview with Vanity Fair that, “We’re coming up with our own version of what this story could have been, so this isn’t sort of a beat-for-beat of what their experience was.” That means some potentially thrilling creative liberties being taken in a story with compelling issues of identity, difference, bias and disability at its heart.
Shocking, strange, and utterly unmissable: read on for how to watch Good American Family online and stream all eight episodes.
How to watch Good American Family online in the US
US viewers can watch Good American Family exclusively on Hulu when the show debuts on Wednesday, March 19. After the two-episode premiere, Hulu will upload one episode a week every Wednesday, and available from 12am PT / 3am ET, up until the series’ conclusion on April 30.
Subscribers can choose from a variety of Hulu plans. Right now, the Disney Plus and Hulu bundle is just $2.99 a month for four months (up until March 30, 2025). Otherwise, there are some on-demand Hulu-only plans to choose from, which come with a 30-day free trial to new members. Thereafter, you’ll pay $9.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or $18.99 a month to go commercial free.
If you want to benefit from 90+ live channels, the Hulu + Live TV plan is currently $82.99 per month (after the three-day free trial for eligible subscribers). That comes with ad-supported Disney Plus bundle (including ESPN Plus) at no extra cost.
How to watch Good American Family from anywhere
If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Good American Family online just as you would at home.
While services like Hulu block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.
Watch Good American Family as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Hulu. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from under $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan
2. Connect to a server – for Hulu, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US.
3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Good American Family, head to your home streaming service (Hulu in the US, for example.)
How to watch Good American Family online in Canada
In Canada, you’ll need Disney Plus to watch Good American Family online. And just like in the US, new episodes will be available every week starting from Wednesday, March 19.
There’s currently a great promo available with the Disney Plus Standard (With Ads) option. While that would normally cost you CA$8.99 a month, its only $1.99 a month for four months right now, so long as you sign up before March 30. Alternatively, you can choose between its Standard (CA$12.99 a month/CA$129.99 annually) and Premium ad-free options (CA$15.99 a month/CA$159.99 a year).
Can I watch Good American Family online in the UK?
Good American Family won’t be available to watch until May 7 in the UK, the week after the show’s final episode debuts in North America. However, when that time comes, British audiences will be able to binge the entire series on Disney Plus as a boxset.
Across the pond, Disney Plus plans start from £4.99 a month. Of course, subscribers have the option of upgrading to the ad-free Standard plan at £8.99, or the £12.99 Premium option, which supports 4K and HDR streaming.
How to watch Good American Family online in Australia
Based on jaw-dropping true events, Aussies can watch Good American Family online from Wednesday, March 19. All that’s required is to sign up for a Disney Plus account.
In Australia, there are just a few subscription options available. Go monthly for AU$15.99 , or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 – by getting an annual plan for AU$159.99 . There’s also a Disney Plus Premium plan available at AU$20.99 a month if you’re looking to boost your audio and video quality.
Good American Family Trailer
Good American Family Episode Release Schedule
- Good American Family – Episode 1: Wednesday, March 19
- Good American Family – Episode 2: Wednesday, March 19
- Good American Family – Episode 3: Wednesday, March 26
- Good American Family – Episode 4: Wednesday, April 2
- Good American Family – Episode 5: Wednesday, April 9
- Good American Family – Episode 6: Wednesday, April 16
- Good American Family – Episode 7: Wednesday, April 23
- Good American Family – Episode 8: Wednesday, April 30
Who Is In The Cast Of Good American Family?
- Ellen Pompeo as Kristine Barnett
- Mark Duplass as Michael Barnett
- Imogen Faith Reid as Natalia Grace
- Dulé Hill as Brandon Drysdale
- Azriel Dalman as Ethan Barnett
- Aias Dalman as Jacob Barnett
- Saul Thomson as older Ethan Barnett
- Aaron Potter as older Jacob Barnett
- Sarayu Blue as Valika
- Christina Hendricks as Cynthia Mans
- Jerod Hayes as Antwon Mans
- Kim Shaw as Jennifer
How Many Episodes Of Good American Family Will There Be?
This Hulu-exclusive series about the Barnett family and their headline-grabbing adoption drama will consist of eight episodes in total.
How Can I Watch Good American Family?
In the US, you’ll want a Hulu membership to watch Good American Family online. Subscription plans begin from $9.99 a month (keep an eye out for special offers) and new users are entitled to a 30 day free trial – sufficient time to binge multiple episodes after the two-episode debut on March 19.
Meanwhile, Disney Plus is the international home of the show , so you’ll want to grab a subscription to the House of Mouse if you’re streaming from Australia and Canada, or in the UK too, although the series won’t be available there until May 7.
Daniel Pateman has been a freelance writer since 2018
In addition to his work with Future, Daniel writes broadly on topics across the cultural spectrum, including photography, sculpture, painting, and film, the latter being the medium closest to his heart. He’s been published in Aesthetica, The Brooklyn Rail, and Eyeline magazine, interviewed various artists and has reviewed exhibitions within the UK and internationally. He’s also commissioned by curators and artists to help produce catalogue essays, press releases, and museum wall text.
