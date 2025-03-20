How To Watch Happy Face Online And Stream Weekly Episodes Of The Crime Drama Series From Anywhere

How To Watch Happy Face Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Thursday, March 20 New Episodes: every Thursday at 12am PT / 3am ET Stream: Paramount Plus (US, UK, CA, AU) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Happy Face: Preview

Inspired by a shocking true story, Emmy-nominee Annaleigh Ashford plays Melissa Moore, a woman compelled, after decades of estrangement, to confront her incarcerated father – the Happy Face killer (portrayed here by Dennis Quaid) – after he confesses to the murder of an unknown ninth victim, the details of which he’ll only divulge to his daughter. An acclaimed cast bring this chillingly dark family drama to thrilling life, and we explain below how to watch Happy Face online from anywhere.

Moore’s 2009 biography Shattered Silence and her subsequent podcast series form the basis of this eight-part drama. At fifteen, Moore discovered that her father Keith Hunter Jesperson was the Happy Face killer, the man responsible for the murder of at least eight women during the 1990s, and who gained his ominous moniker from his habit of leaving smiley faces on letters to the authorities. He’s currently serving a sentence of life without parole at Oregon State Penitentiary.

The Paramount Plus series uses this troubling true story, and the complex father-daughter relationship at its heart, as its jumping off point. Executive produced by Robert and Michelle King (the duo behind The Good Wife and supernatural series Evil), and written by Jennifer Cacicio, Happy Face begins with Moore (Ashford) working as a makeup artist on a daytime health and talk show, with no one, not her children, not even her husband, aware that she’s the daughter of the infamous killer.

That’s until Jesperson contacts her at work, claiming that someone is about to be executed for a murder he committed back in 1995, but refusing to spill the details to anyone but Melissa. Cue a fascinatingly dark, recognisably strained father-daughter relationship between a man who “wasn’t always a monster,” and the woman he raised, now forced to reckon with her dad’s horrendous deeds to bring peace to a grieving family and save an innocent man’s life.

Don’t miss this psychologically-charged true crime drama. Find out everything there is to know about how to watch Happy Face online in the following viewing guide, and catch weekly episodes from anywhere.

Watch Happy Face online in the US

(Image credit: paramount)

Starring Dennis Quaid as the notorious killer, American audiences can watch Happy Face online with Paramount Plus subscription from Thursday, March 21. Two episodes will be uploaded at debut, with one a week provided thereafter up until the thrilling finale on May 1.

Don’t have Paramount Plus? Sign up for a basic subscription at $7.99 a month, or pick the 12-month annual option and pay just $59.99 and make a saving of 23%. Additionally, if you’re looking to lose the ads, you’ll want to try Paramount Plus with Showtime plan, which will cost $12.99 a month.

Overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? We explain below how a VPN can help.

How to watch Happy Face online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Happy Face online just as you would at home.

While services like Paramount Plus block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Happy Face as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Paramount Plus. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server – for Paramount Plus, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Happy Face, head to Paramount Plus

How to watch Happy Face online in the UK

True crime enthusiasts in the UK can also watch Happy Face online on Paramount Plus, when it debuts on Friday, March 21 – only a day after its US release.

Membership to Paramount Plus is available from £4.99 in the UK with its Basic (ad-supported) plan. Should you choose, get the £7.99 Standard Plan (£70.99 annually) to ditch annoying ads, or level up again with Premium Plus at £10.99 per month.

Meanwhile, Sky customers with Sky Cinema using a Sky Q or Sky Glass device will find Paramount Plus membership available as a completely free add-on service.

Currently traveling abroad? Purchasing a VPN will allow you to connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you’re located.

How to watch Happy Face online in Canada

Likewise, Paramount Plus is the place to watch Happy Face online for those in the Great North. Two episodes will arrive when the series debuts on Thursday, March 20. After that, single installments will be added weekly up until the show concludes on May 1.

Canadians can purchase a Basic (with ads) plan from CA$6.99 a month, or save money with the CA$61.99 annual option. There are Standard and Premium plans available too, both of which offer the ability to download content and remove interrupting ads.

How to watch Happy Face online in Australia

Aussies can watch Happy Face online beginning from Friday, March 21. Simply sign up for a Paramount Plus membership to access weekly installments of this darkly thrilling, eight-part drama. Subscriptions start at AU$6.99 per month for the Basic, ad-supported plan.

Out of the country? You might have trouble connecting to your regional Paramount Plus account and streaming Happy Face from abroad. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

Happy Face Trailer

Happy Face Episode Schedule

Happy Face – Episode 1: Thursday, March 20

Happy Face – Episode 2: Thursday, March 20

Happy Face – Episode 3: Thursday, March 27

Happy Face – Episode 4: Thursday, April 3

Happy Face – Episode 5: Thursday, April 10

Happy Face – Episode 6: Thursday, April 17

Happy Face – Episode 7: Thursday, April 24

Happy Face – Episode 8: Thursday, May 1

Happy Face Cast

Dennis Quaid as Keith Hunter Jesperson

Annaleigh Ashford as Melissa Moore

James Wolk as Ben Moore

David Harewood as Dr. Greg

Tamera Tomakili as Ivy

Khiyla Aynne as Hazel

Benjamin Mackey as Max

Damon Gupton as Elijah

Momona Tamada as Eva

How Many Episodes Will Happy Face Have? Brace yourselves for eight episodes of this chilling true crime drama, starring Dennis Quaid as convicted killer Keith Hunter Jesperson. Each episode will run to about one-hour long.

Where Can You Stream Happy Face? Happy Face is a Paramount Plus original and exclusive to that platform in countries around the world, such as the US, UK, and Canada. If you’re moving between territories right now, though, then a VPN will allow you to access your streaming subscriptions no matter where you’re currently located.