Netflix’s School for Good And Evil, An Updated Cast List

Over the years, Netflix has become an exciting place for YA fans to go to see some inspired adaptations of their favorite books and series, between Shadow and Bone, Fear Street, All The Boys I Loved Before and 13 Reasons Why. That tradition will continue through an upcoming movie adapting author Soman Chainani’s fantasy series, The School For Good And Evil. The movie will be directed by Bridesmaid’s Paul Feig and star a solid cast.

The School For Good And Evil first hit bookshelves in 2013 and launched a seven-book saga that ended in 2020 with One True King. The first book follows two friends Sophie and Agatha, who attend the School of Good and Evil as classmates and learn about their mysterious pasts and destinies. The film's script was written by Mary Poppins Returns’ David Magee and Soman Chainani.

As the production for The School For Good And Evil wraps up ahead of its 2022 release on Netflix, let’s take a look at all the actors involved in the major YA film. Based on who’s involved, it looks like the fantasy has the right stuff to become a major hit next year.

Charlize Theron

Mad Max’s Charlize Theron is set to play Lady Lesso, who is the Dean of the School for Evil and the mentor to one of the series’ main characters, Sophie. She teaches the students to find a nemesis in a Hogwarts-like school that instructs its students about how to survive fairy tales as either good or evil. In the books, she has purple eyes and her fingers glow purple when she uses her magic.

Kerry Washington

Scandal’s Kerry Washington will play the Dean of the School of Good, as Professor Clarissa Dovey. The character has connections to a popular fairytale as she is also Cinderella’s Godmother. In the books, Clarissa and Theron’s character Lady Lesso are longtime best friends, and their relationship will be deeply explored in this film.

Michelle Yeoh

Crazy Rich Asians’ star Michelle Yeoh is set to play Professor Emma Anemone, who is a teacher for the School of Good, specifically teaching a class called Beautification. The character is described as someone who wears tons of heavy makeup, has cannery yellow hair and wears very high, decorative fashion.

Mark Heap

The School Of Evil counterpart to Michelle Yeoh’s professor will be Mark Heap’s Professor Bilious Manley, who is the school’s Uglification Professor. The character is described as a bald man with pimples and squash colored skin, so the actor will likely be unrecognizable from his other roles in movies such as Stardust or the British comedy Green Wing.

Laurence Fishburne

The Matrix’s Laurence Fishburne has also joined the cast as one (or both, it’s unclear) of the School Masters. In the books, the School Masters are identical twin brothers named Rhian and Rafal Mistral. They both have white hair and are part of the legend of the School for Good and Evil.

Kit Young

Shadow and Bone breakout actor Kit Young is also among the cast and said to be playing School of Masters, Rafal in this movie. Fishburne and Young do share a likeness, with an age difference, so either he’s playing the younger versions of the twins or the storyline is being slightly changed to make them non-identical.

Sofia Wylie

High School Musical series’ Sofia Wylie will reportedly play one of the film’s main protagonists, Agatha. She is a student who is picked to attend the School of Good. She is classified in the world as a “Reader,” which means someone who has no fairy tale family connections.

Sophia Anne Caruso

Another main character will be Sophia Anne Caruso’s Sophie, who is another “Reader,” but one who is placed in the School of Evil. She is the oppostive of Agatha, because she is described as beautiful and confident, whereas her counterpart is awkward and often feels out of place. Caruso is best known for originating the role of Lydia Deetz for Broadway’s take on Beetlejuice.

Jamie Flatters

Jamie Flatters, who is getting ready to star in the upcoming Avatar sequels, will play the role of Tedros, who is known as the most handsome boy in the School of Good. He begins as a stuck up classmate in The School of Good And Evil, but he becomes a central character to the series alongside Agatha and Sophie.

Ben Kingsley

The most recent cast information comes via The Hollywood Reporter; however, it has yet to be detailed who the rest of this lineup will play in the YA adaptation. Ben Kingsley has joined the film in an undisclosed role after recently returning to the MCU as Trevor Slattery.

Patti LuPone

Legendary stage actress and Hollywood star Patti LuPone also has joined the cast in an unknown role. The 72-year-old star was recently in Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood series (which also played on Netflix) and the award-winning drama Pose. We’re excited to see what role she has been cast as.

Rob Delaney

Catastrophe’s Rob Delaney has also been cast in an unknown role in The School of Good And Evil after being a part of projects like Home Sweet Home Alone, Tom and Jerry and Deadpool 2. The actor is known for serving some hilarious moments among major ensembles, and we’d imagine he’ll do the same in this movie.

Rachel Bloom

Another recent addition to the cast is Rachel Bloom, who is best known for creating and starring in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend for four seasons. We also don’t know which character Bloom will take on in the upcoming fantasy adaptation, but we’d expect her to also take on a lighter role in the production.

Considering all the characters in The School of Good And Evil series, there’s sure to be even more actors part of the movie, but for now that’s the confirmed cast. We’ll keep you updated here on CinemaBlend as the Netflix movie approaches release. The movie has a seriously exciting cast and we’re intrigued for a potential dawn of another fantasy franchise.