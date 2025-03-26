Ted Lasso's 32 Best Bits Of Advice

When it comes to some of the best Apple TV+ shows , I can think of no better one than Ted Lasso. Well, maybe Severance and how big it's gotten with its cliffhangers and plot twists, but if you're looking for something that's fully wholesome, Ted Lasso is the way to go. And this show has some of the sweetest life lessons that I have ever been taught. Let's go through some of the best.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

To Be A Goldish

Out of any of these moments, Ted's advice of being "a goldfish" might perplex fans at first. But truthfully, he uses it for the first time when Sam (one of the soccer players) makes a mistake during a training session. Ted says to "be like a goldfish" because those animals have short-term memory loss, and if they can just forget the mistakes and move on, they'd be happier.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

That Forgiveness Is Freeing

Jamie Tartt has had a lot of character development over the three seasons of Ted Lasso, and one big moment was when Ted teaches him this lesson. In one of the final episodes of Season 3, Ted encourages Jamie to forget his father for their past (which is something Jamie does not want to do). Ted says that forgiveness is something that he's giving to himself, rather than another person, because he's choosing to move on.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

To Be Curious And Not Judgemental

One of the best scenes in Ted Lasso is when Rupert and Ted are playing darts in a bar, and Rupert underestimates Ted, who easily beats him at the game. Ted says to "be curious, not judgemental" because if Rupert hadn't judged him initially and acted like Ted was just some idiot, he would have realized that Ted had been playing darts his entire life.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

To Never Let People Get Under Your Skin

Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso has delivered some excellent moments, and the best life lesson I have learned from her character, Rebecca, is never to let anyone get under your skin. From the beginning of the series, Rebecca fights for what she believes in and never allows anyone to tear her down, even when she's at her lowest. You have to respect that.

(Image credit: Apple)

To Stand Up For What You Believe In

There are plenty of examples throughout Ted Lasso that exemplify this life lesson, but the one I always think of is Higgins leaving Rebecca. He was always kind of a pushover at the beginning of the show, but once he learns to like Ted and has had enough of Rebecca's scheme to destroy the club, he quits. Eventually, he returns, but it's the principle that counts.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Believe In The Goodness Of Others

I think Ted Lasso shows this life lesson so many times, but the best character I can think of that represents this is Rebecca. We see her begin the series as a jaded club manager who wants to take it down because she's hurt by what her ex-husband does. But, over time, we see her grow and adapt and even apologize to Ted, showing that there is goodness deep within and not focus on how she felt when they first met.

(Image credit: Apple Studios)

To Never Judge Someone When They're At Their Lowest

There have been so many moments in Ted Lasso where the characters are at their lowest, but one of the best moments where this life lesson is applied is Beard. Ted actually says that he gave Beard a second chance years ago because of a dark time, and how now, they can't judge other people based on what they did when they were depressed or going through a tough time or whatever the case.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

You Can't Have Growth Without Failure

The best character who demonstrates this life lesson is Nate. I know that throughout Ted Lasso, Nate was an up-and-down character, and we loved him and hated him, but honestly, that's all a part of the process. We see Nate grow and change – and fail several times again and again—before the end of Season 3, and that's really just life in general.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

To Always Be Transparent

Okay, so one of my favorite characters on Ted Lasso is Trent Crimm , the journalist. His scenes with Ted are adored because they are the perfect example of this lesson—to always be transparent. Ted holds literally nothing back from the press, including Trent, and reveals his feelings about everything, which can be a vice and a virtue. But at least he's honest.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

To Support Your Friend's Growth

Rebecca and Keeley were some of the best characters in the Ted Lasso cast because their friendship was everything, but when Keeley goes off to begin her PR firm, Rebecca is understandably sad. But she is there to support her best friend 100% of the way, and that's just beautiful. Even if it's not what we all wanted, she's still there for her.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

That No One Is Truly Lost

Something else that I thought of when composing this list is the lesson "no one is truly lost." Truthfully, this could be applied to so many different characters, whether it's Jamie's character development, Roy Kent's learning to be more accepting and open, or Nate's growing and changing. Everyone changes with the ebbs and flows, showing no one is genuinely lost within their mind not to change.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Always Do What Is Right For You, Not Others

The best character I could put in this category is Sam. Throughout Ted Lasso, Sam has been hailed as one of the best players on the Richmond team. When he finally decides to stay instead of going somewhere else (where he'd make a substantial amount more money), he says he did it for himself, not for the sake of others.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

To Put Personal Feelings Aside For The Greater Good

One of the biggest things that I loved about Season 3 of Ted Lasso was Roy and Jamie, where these two actually work together. Roy offers to help train Jamie because he can see the potential in the player. This is a massive moment for Roy, considering their past, showing that even he can put his personal feelings aside.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

That We Should Care, A Lot

I never expected Ted Lasso to offer a valuable lesson about the acceptance of others regarding LGBTQ+ , but it gives a great example of that. Colin reveals to his team that he is gay, and most say that they don't care and still love him the same. But Ted goes against that, saying that they should care a lot about what Colin was going through, and now they're here for him.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Don't Get Caught Up In What People Say About You

There are plenty of characters I could relate this life lesson to, but the biggest examples are both Ted and Zava (you remember Zava, correct?). Both of them seem not to care what others think half the time. Both have two very different ways of showing it, but it's that ability to work while people speak against you that makes them better than the rest.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

That You Never Know What Someone Is Going Through

There are so many characters I could relate this to because everyone was going through something at some point. But the main lesson is always to be mindful of who you're talking to because you never really know what someone has experienced. Such examples could be Jamie and his father or Colin struggling to come out.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Nothing In Life Has To Be Perfect

The epitome of Ted Lasso is that this time isn't perfect, but somehow, it works very well for them because Ted leads them to victory several times. And the characters show this too – especially Beard, who often says that perfection is overrated in several ways. As long as it's what you want, then it's okay.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

That We Have To Be Accountable

One of the best characters who shows this is Keeley. There have been plenty of moments throughout the show where she's gotten herself into messy situations, but because she's accountable for her actions, she doesn't let it get to her. A big example is probably when that private video of her was released, but she didn't hold back, taking accountability for it.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Don't Hold Resentment, It Will Just Hold You Back

Rebecca is a great example of someone who decided to let resentment go. At the beginning of the series, she brought in Ted specifically to take down the club, but now, she doesn't want to just win against her ex anymore—she wants to win for the team and for the people she's come to care about. Talk about character development.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

That Revenge Is Never The Answer

A great example of Rebecca's character development is that her entire goal for keeping Ted at Richmond changes drastically throughout the series. This is mainly because her life lesson becomes "revenge is never the answer." She lets go of her anger against her ex and tries to focus on herself rather than sticking to what she originally wanted.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

To Share Your Gifts With Others

The Christmas episode of Ted Lasso is one of my favorites, mainly because it's legit all about sharing the lives of others around the holidays. Rebecca meets up with Ted to give him some holiday cheer. Even Higgins shares his home with the players and so much more. There's just a lot to love.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Life Isn't Just About Winning

We've seen the Richmond team rise and fall several times in Ted Lasso, but if there was one thing Ted taught them – whether organically or verbally – it's that life isn't always about winning. The growth we see in this team, even when they lose, is truly what makes them stand out.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

To Feel Like You've Been Struck By Lightening

One of the best lines that Roy ever says to Keeley sticks with me even now, saying to her that she deserves to meet someone who makes her feel like she's been "struck by lightning." Okay, Roy, I didn't know you were a poet there!

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Tell The People You Love That You Care For Them

The Ted Lasso Season 3 finale had its fair share of moments that made us all cry, but one of the biggest was the heartfelt goodbye between Rebecca and Ted. It's there that we really see just how much she cares for him, and they share a heartfelt embrace. I will always love it, and I'm grateful she told him about it.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

That Sometimes, People Need Space

One of the biggest lessons Ted ever taught me was about his divorce. He took the job in the United Kingdom legally to give her space because that's what she wanted. And while it wasn't necessarily the best choice, it certainly taught me that sometimes, people just need the space to make a proper decision.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Uncomfortable Situations Can Give Us The Best Outcomes

I can name so many characters to whom this applies. There were so many uncomfortable moments in this show that led to some great situations. Roy, who became the manager of the club later on, is a great example. Ted going to Richmond overall is another awesome one, but it was a hugely uncomfortable situation that yielded something amazing. It is such a great life lesson to step out of your comfort zone.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

That Therapy Helps Literally Everyone

Ted was anti-therapy for a time, but in Season 2, we finally see him take therapy lessons to help with his anxiety and his mental health. Ted Lasso once again teaches us that therapy is great for literally everyone, and anyone can get the help they need.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Always Support Your Mental Health

Aside from Ted working with his therapist, there are many moments in this show where the players and everyone else are there to help each other evolve and deal with their mental health. An example I like to use is Roy helping Jamie get his edge back towards the end of Season 3 when Jamie was honest with how he was feeling about his skills.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

We're More Like Our Parents Than You Think

When we finally meet Ted's mother, so many things start to fall into place. And it's there that we learn this important life lesson—we are so much more like our parents than we think we are, both the good and the bad. And that's not necessarily a horrible thing.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

That Kindness Is So Powerful

This is the obvious one, but Ted's kindness literally spreads through the Richmond team like wildfire once it starts to catch on. While he is just a regular guy, there is no denying the power of his kindness and what he does to help others, which is fantastic.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Universe Is Full Of Surprises

Rebecca once again is met with surprise after surprise towards the end of Season 3 when she randomly runs into the man she met in Amsterdam at the airport. Of course, we don't know what happens with them, but it's just a fun little way to show how the universe is full of surprises, even for her, and how she seems to plan everything. Or even Ted arriving there and turning the world upside down.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

That We All Need To Believe In Ourselves

Obviously, I have to put "believe" here. That's Ted's whole schtick. We always need to believe in ourselves because as long as we have that, we can legit do anything.