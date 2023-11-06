New On Disney+, Netflix, Hulu And More: 8 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (Nov. 6-12)

We all know how it goes. You have access to multiple streaming platforms that are adding new things all the time, but finding something new to watch can still be strangely complicated. There is some great new stuff arriving on all your favorite streaming platforms, from Netflix to Max to Disney+ and Hulu, but that only works if you can find it. Luckily, we've got the highlights for you so you don't need to scroll forever.

As we leave Halloween behind and enter the holiday season, as well as awards season, this week alone brings a few projects to every major platform worthy of note. If you have a Disney+ subscription you get new entries in two of its popular original series, as one season ends another begins. For Max and Hulu subscribers, it’s a week that documentary film fans are going to love as topics from sports to politics are covered. And what may be one of the best movies of the year finally comes to Netflix. Here’s what the next week has in store.

What's Coming To Disney+

The Santa Clauses (Season 2 Premiere) November 8

Disney+ is getting into the holiday spirit early this year as Season 2 of The Santa Clauses. The Disney+ Original series that follows on the events of the popular The Santa Clause film trilogy is set to debut on November 8. The first two episodes will drop together so fans of the franchise that sees Tim Allen as Santa will certainly want to tune in to the brand-new season. Season 2 sees the addition of Eric Stonestreet and Gabriel Iglesias to the already impressive Santa Clauses cast.

Loki (Season 2 Finale) November 9

Loki was the first Disney+ original Series to hit Disney+, and then it became the first Marvel series to get a second season. That season comes to a close this week, and if the rest of the season building up it is any indication, we’re in for one hell of a ride as Loki, Mobius, and his friends attempt to save the TVA. One expects that the multiversal story will have significant ramifications on the wider MCU, so this will be an episode that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will need to see. Whether a Loki Season 3 is in the cards remains to be seen.

What's Coming to Hulu

The League - November 9

The League is a documentary about the history of baseball’s Negro League. While the Negro League may be something that a lot of people are aware of by name, The League takes a deep dive into the topic that will likely be illuminating for both hardcore baseball fans and anybody interested in Black history, or simply American history. The documentary is getting early awards season buzz and that may only increase now that the movie is available to a much wider audience on Hulu.

The Lady Bird Diaries - November 13

Based on over 120 hours of audio diaries recorded by former First Lady Lady Bird Johnson. The new Hulu documentary is sure to give history fans a unique look at the Lyndon Johnson administration through the eyes of his wife. It will also give us a fresh look at one of America’s most well-known and respected public figures in Lady Bird herself. A story that begins with one assassination contains even more as well as the beginning of the Vietnam War and other major historical moments, all seen through a unique lens.

What's Coming To Netflix

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theater - November 9

We’re a sucker for a good movie about going to the movies, and few places in movie history mean as much as L.A.'s Egyptian Theater. The theater is now owned by Netflix and on November 9, the same day the newly renovated theater opens to the public, a new documentary about the historic location, and its place in film history, will arrive on Netflix. Guillermo del Toro and Rian Johnson appear in the documentary that, while it may appear on Netflix, is sure to make viewers remember why we all still love going to the movies.

The Killer - November 10

David Fincher’s The Killer has already been receiving raves from fans and critics alike following its brief theatrical run, and those people who didn’t check it out in theaters will have a chance to see what may be one of the best movies on Netflix when it arrives on November 10. The story follows Michael Fassbender as a professional assassin for whom things become personal, leading him to take on his former employers.

What's Coming To Max

You Were My First Boyfriend - November 8

Most of us probably wouldn’t want to relive our teenage years, but filmmaker Celcelia Aldarondo does us one better, or perhaps worse, by actually recreating the moments from her teenage years that she still struggles with as an exercise in trying to get past them. It's going to be an intensely personal story, but likely one a lot of people can relate to. You Were My First Boyfriend promises to be equal parts hilarious, emotional, and cringeworthy, so basically, just like being a teenager.

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life - November 11

Albert Brooks was never one of those comedians who became a massive movie star or got his own sitcom. However, his talent cannot be denied and his influence on a generation of comics is self-evident. Directed by lifelong friend Rob Reiner, Albert Brooks: Defending My Life includes Brooks' reminiscences on his incredible career as a stand-up comic, his movies like Lost in America and Defending Your Life, as well as the thoughts of many of the comics he inspired, from Chris Rock to Jon Stewart to David Letterman.

These few highlights certainly only scratch the surface of what is coming to all the major streaming platforms this week. Be sure to check out what’s coming to Netflix in November as well as what’s on the way to Disney+ this month for the complete list of what is being added there for this week as well as the rest of the month.