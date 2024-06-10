New On Netflix: 9 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (June 10-16)

At this point, it seems like basically everybody in the world has Netflix. While that may not be technically true, there are more people with a Netflix subscription than any of the other best streaming services, so if you’re going to sit down and watch anything, there’s a decent chance you’re going to check Netflix first. Of course, there’s so much on Netflix, that deciding what to watch can be difficult in itself.

This week Netflix has one item that will be a guaranteed hit as new episodes of one of the best Netflix series arrive. But if romantic period dramas, aren’t for you, there’s plenty more interesting content in the form of comedies, documentaries, and animated series. Here are some of the highlights of what’s new on Netflix this week.

Keith Robinson: Different Strokes - June 11

(Image credit: CBC Comedy)

Netflix has become a major player in the stand-up comedy scene and the latest stand-up special coming to Netflix comes from comedian Keith Robinson. In the special, Robinson will discuss the two actual strokes he's had, and the disabilities he's had to deal with as a result.

Tour De France: Unchained (Season 2) - June 11

(Image credit: Netflix)

There are few sporting events quite like the Tour De France. The bicycle race requires an incredible level of endurance and skill but it is also an event that has been plagued with scandal and accusations of doping. This makes the behind-the-scenes story of the race potentially as compelling as the race itself.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman - June 12

(Image credit: Netflix)

David Letterman has kept himself quite busy since leaving late-night TV. His Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction has given us some of the most compelling interviews in recent memory. The new season of the show launches June 12 with two new episodes. Letterman sits down with former Hannah Montana Miley Cyrus as well Charles Barkley, who will likely have plenty to say about his career in the NBA as well as his future now that it looks like his job on Inside the NBA is coming to an end.

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (Season 2) - June 12

(Image credit: Netflix)

A lot of people collect things for one reason or another. There’s something to be said for the “stuff” that helps us remember our own past or to help us feel connected to past events of significance. King of Collectables follows Ken Goldin, owner of an auction house that goes in search of the most valuable and compelling items. Going after sports memorabilia is one thing, but some of the items being chased down this season get into the bizarre. If the show is back for Season 2 there was clearly enough interest in the first season that people want to see more of these historic items.

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors - June 12

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Terracotta Warriors are one of the most famous archeological discoveries in history, but the find is only a half-century old and most of us probably don't know as much as we think about them. A new Netflix documentary takes a look back at how the original 8,000 warriors were found through archival footage and then follows a new group of archeologists who are continuing to dig and make new discoveries about what else may be buried there.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bridgerton (Season 3 – Part 2) - June 13

(Image credit: Netflix)

Bridgerton has been on Netflix’s most successful series in years. The first half of Season 3 of the romance series landed last month, and fans devoured it in short order, to the surprise of no one at all. Luckily the streamer is making fans wait too much longer for the conclusion. The remaining four episodes of the season arrive this week, so fans can see how the story concludes. Bridgerton Season 4 is expected, but this will need to be enough to keep fans satisfied for a while.

Remembering Gene Wilder - June 13

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Gene Wilder was one of the great actors of his, or any, generation. While known for his ability to do comedy, he was equally skilled with drama when given the chance. The star of Young Frankenstein and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory passed away in 2016 but his work lives on. The documentary film Remembering Gene Wilder arrives on the streamer this week which includes footage from Wilder’s body of work blended with remembrances from those who knew him and those who loved his films.

Ultraman: Rising June 14

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ultraman has been a popular Japanese superhero since the 1960s. Over the decades Ultraman has been reimagined numerous times, but at its core, it’s the story of a Japanese man with the ability to transform into a massive space-age hero in order to battle equally massive monsters. The new animated film Ultraman: Rising will introduce the hero to a new generation as a new Ultraman is forced to learn how to be a hero and how to be a dad. While this isn't even the first Ultraman project released by Netflix, this story isn't connected to any of the previous iterations of the character.

Tell Them You Love Me - June 14

(Image credit: Netflix/Sky)

A tale of true crime or a tale of true love? Tell Them You Love Me takes a look at the story of Anna Stubblefield, a University professor who gets intimately involved with a non-verbal man with cerebral palsy, leading to questions of disability and consent. While she maintains she did nothing wrong, others are not so sure. Stubblefield was originally convicted in a criminal court, but the conviction was later overturned. In this new documentary from Sky, both cases are made, but it seems likely the topic is still too fraught to come to any clear agreement.

Of course, these are just the highlights of what's on Netflix this week. Check out our full list of what’s new on Netflix this week as well as the weeks to come. If other streaming services are more to your liking you can also check out what’s new on Hulu and everything upcoming on Disney+.