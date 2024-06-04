New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 9 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (June 3-9)

While summer may not officially start for a couple more weeks, summer is here in most of the country and as such you may be making plans to do something other than watch TV. Of course, the best streaming services don’t want you to stray too far away, so they’ve added a lot of new content that will likely appeal to a variety of audiences.

June is Pride Month and the first full week of the month many streamers are celebrating as several of the new additions on the various platforms focus on the LGBTQ+ community. Beyond that, there are some high-profile new films, and, of course, the newest addition to the Star Wars franchise which is sure to be the most-watched new show of the week.

Netflix This Week: Glen Powell, David Letterman, And More

(Image credit: Netflix)

There’s a lot of good stuff coming to everybody with a Netflix subscription this week. We'll see the finale of a popular fantasy series, a new Richard Linklater movie, a true crime documentary, and more from David Letterman.

(Image credit: Netflix)

How To Rob A Bank - June 5

A pair of great documentary filmmakers, Seth Porges, who directed Class Action Park for Max, and Stephen Robert Morse Emmy, nominated director of Amanda Knox, have come together for How to Rob a Bank. The documentary uses reenactments, archival footage, and artistic renderings to tell the story of Scott Scurlock, the Hollywood bandit who robbed more than a dozen banks in the Pacific Northwest over a four-year period.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman - June 5

(Image credit: Netflix)

David Letterman may have said goodbye to his late-night show but the man has continued to work, bringing us a series of impressive interviews on Netflix. Two more episodes of My Guest Needs No Introduction drop this week. Letterman interviews Miley Cyrus and Charles Barkley.

Sweet Tooth (Season 3) - June 6

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sweet Tooth, based on the popular graphic novel, has become that rare adaptation that has been equally embraced by new fans and longtime fans of the source material. The good news is that the new season arrives on the streamer this week. The bad news is this is the final season of the show. As long as it remains as strong as it has been, fans will likely be happy.

Hit Man - June 7

(Image credit: Netflix)

Glen Powell has parlayed his supporting role in Top Gun: Maverick into becoming one of the biggest stars in Hollywood right now. In Netflix’s Hit Man Powell reteams with Everybody Wants Some!! director Richard Linklater to play a police department staffer who finds himself going undercover as a fake hit man, before getting involved in a very real crime.

Disney+ This Week: Star Wars And More

(Image credit: Disney+)

The Walt Disney Company is over 100 years old and in that time the studio has created some timeless characters. This week those with a Disney+ subscription get something old and something new in the form of the newest story in Star Wars and some classic animation.

Star Wars: The Acolyte - June 4

(Image credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Star Wars has continued to be a winner on Disney+ following series like The Mandalorian and Andor. But The Acolyte will be something different as the series is set hundreds of years before the stories and characters we know. This may make the series more accessible to those who haven’t kept up with all the new shows and movies. The first two episodes drop this week.

Donald Duck’s Anniversary - June 9

(Image credit: Walt Disney World)

June 9 marks the 90th anniversary of the first cartoon to feature Donald Duck. That cartoon The Wise Little Hen is already available on Disney+, but two other classics Crazy Over Daisy and Out on a Limb were not available until this week. In addition, a brand new animated short DIY Duck will also premiere as part of the celebration.

Max This Week: Dakota Johnson And More

(Image credit: Max)

June is Pride Month and Max is celebrating by bringing Max subscribers a movie that was a hit at Sundance a couple of years ago starring Dakota Johnson that will likely help people forget Madame Web ever happened.

Am I Ok? - June 6

(Image credit: Max)

Co-directed by married couple Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne Am I OK? debuted at Sundance back in 2022 but is only now making its debut on Max. The film stars Dakota Johnson as a woman who finally begins to question and come to terms with her own sexuality as an adult, and the toll it all takes on her friendships. Those at Sundance seemed to like the movie and it looks equal parts hilarious are heartwarming.

Paramount+ This Week

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Paramount+ subscribers who grew up in the ‘80s are in for a treat this week as the platform’s big new addition is a documentary about one of the biggest stars of the era.

Cyndi Lauper: Let the Canary Sing - June 4

(Image credit: WWE)

Cyndi Lauper was one of the most recognizable faces of the 1980s music scene. “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” became an anthem, and Cyndi Lauper became an icon. Documentary film Cyndi Lauper: Let the Carnary Sing takes a look at the star and hears her story in her own words as well as from those who knew her and those who were inspired by her.

Peacock This Week: Queer Planet And More

This week Peacock subscribers can celebrate Pride Month with a unique documentary. It’s not about queer people, but rather queer…literally everything else.

Queer Planet - June 6

(Image credit: Peacock)

Pride Month is generally focused on celebrating queer people, but Peacock is taking things one step further by celebrating queerness in all its forms. Queer Planet is all about the fact that the LGBTQ+ spectrum exists in all forms of life, not just humans.

While these are some of the week’s highlights, there’s a lot more coming to your streaming service of choice this week. For a complete list of what’s coming out now and in the weeks to come be sure to check out what’s upcoming on Netflix, as well as everything new on Hulu and the updated list of what’s upcoming on Disney+.