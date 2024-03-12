New On Netflix, Disney+ And More: 9 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (March 11 - 17)

March marches on, and with it marches another week of new content on streaming platforms. To call this a big week for people with a Disney+ subscription is probably selling things a little short. That’s not to say there isn’t plenty more going on with the various other streaming platforms, they just don’t have Taylor Swift.

Netflix gets a brand new rom-com, Peacock has something that might be enough to scratch that Yellowstone itch, Prime Video has some highly anticipated adult animation. But that's just the start of what there is to talk about!

What's On Netflix

Netflix is still the champion for subscriber numbers thanks to a massive volume of library content combined with what seems like a nearly endless stream of originals, which continues to increase this week.

Girls5Eva Season 3 - March 14

Girls5Eva was a popular show on Peacock about a former girl group looking to find success the second time around. However, the show wasn’t popular enough to earn a third season. Luckily for fans, Netflix swooped in and saved the show, and now, almost two years after Season 2, Season 3 of Girls5Eva is finally here.

Irish Wish - March 15

Lindsay Lohan is doing for the Netflix rom-com what Adam Sandler has done for its comedies, and quietly taking over. 2022's Falling For Christmas got the actress solid responses from fans and critics and she continues her return to the screen with Irish Wish, which gives us a bit of My Best Friend’s Wedding and a bit of Freaky Friday for what looks to be a cute and romantic story with some beautiful scenery thrown in for good measure.

What's On Disney+

Disney+ has slowly become a strong platform for music content, with everything from Elton John’s farewell tour to BTS becoming part of the service. This week, however, things go to a whole new level when the biggest star in the world brings her highly-anticipated world tour home.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) - March 15

Disney announced last month that it had secured the streaming rights to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film, and the internet went slightly bananas. The edition of the film hitting Disney+ this week will include five additional songs not seen in any previous version of the film. With the movie now available at the push of a button, one imagines some fans will be watching this one a lot.

What's On Paramount+

Paramount+ rarely tries to blow audiences away with original movies, but it has produced a few strong character dramas, unlike what we often see on other platforms. Another of those comes along this week alongside a live broadcast of an important awards show.

Little Wing - March 13

One might not consider pigeon racing to be the sort of thing one makes movies about, but Little Wing certainly makes it all look quite compelling. The film stars The Florida Project’s Brooklyn Prince as a young girl who tries to solve her mother’s financial issues by stealing a valuable pigeon, but instead, she bonds with the owner of the bird.

NAACP Image Awards - March 16

Live events have always been a bit more difficult to watch in the age of streaming, but Paramount+ has made a point to make events like the Golden Globes and the Super Bowl available to subscribers who don’t have easy access to the CBS network feed. The NAACP Image Awards are the latest to get that treatment, though you’ll need the premium subscription to view it. This year's ceremony is hosted by Queen Latifah.

What's On Peacock

A compelling drama based on a work from the same author as Big Little Lies is the major new addition to the Peacock lineup this week. It comes alongside a reality show that isn’t Yellowstone but feels like it wants to be.

The McBee Dynasty: The Real American Cowboys - March 11

Fans have been waiting a long time for their next fix of Yellowstone, but Peacock may have something of a short-term salve in the form of The McBee Dynasty, a new reality series about a real cattle ranch family business that looks to have almost as much real drama as the fictional series. All ten episodes of the first season will drop at once.

Apples Never Fall - March 14

Based on the novel of the same name, Apples Never Fall is a new limited series that stars Annette Benning as the matriarch of a seemingly happy family who goes missing after a stranger in distress knocks on the door. The vanishing puts the whole family under a microscope and begins to unearth secrets previously buried.

What's On Prime Video

Prime Video’s most popular series finally returns this week, giving fans an answer to an epic cliffhanger and more fun, and violent, superhero action.

Invincible Season 2, Part 2 - March 14

Invincible may be unlike every other superhero TV and movie we’ve seen in the last two decades, but it’s arguably one of the most consistently good pieces of superhero fiction created today. The second part of Season 2 finally arrives this week, and it sounds like the new episodes may be among the best we’ve seen so far.

What's On Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is still the underdog in the streaming wars, but it continues to focus on quality over quantity. This week, it has one new release that could be one of the more interesting series of the year.

Manhunt - March 15

True crime is always a popular topic these days, so a series based on one of the most infamous crimes to ever be committed might be just the thing a lot of people are looking for. Manhunt is the story of the hunt for John Wilkes Booth following the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln. The first two episodes drop March 15, with new episodes arriving weekly.

As always, this list only scratches the surface of what’s arriving on streaming platforms this week. For a complete look at what is coming, and when, be sure to check out everything new on Netflix, as well as the complete list of upcoming Disney+ titles. We also have a list of what’s new on Hulu.