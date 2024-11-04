New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (November 4 - 10)

November is here and that means that Halloween is now behind us, the dueling holidays of Thanksgiving and Christmas are right around the corner. There isn’t much holiday cheer upcoming on Netflix this week, however. It’s mostly about getting ready for people to punch each other in the face.

Most of us will have our eyes glued to a TV set this Tuesday for the biggest news event of the year. Several of the best streaming services from Peacock to Prime Video will have special coverage. And there’s plenty of fun TV to reward yourself with when all the important stuff is over.

(Image credit: Amazon)

2024 Presidential Election - November 5 (Peacock, Prime Video, Disney+, Paramount+)

The most important television of the week takes place on Tuesday after everybody has voted in the 2024 Presidential Election. While results will be all over regular television as is the norm, there will also be ways to track things if you’ve cut the cord. Both Disney+ and Paramount+ have 24-hour streaming news channels available which will surely cover the results. If you have a Peacock subscription or have Prime Video those platforms will be offering exclusive election night coverage streaming that you won’t find on TV.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson - November 7 (Netflix)

The upcoming boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson has been making headlines since it was announced. After being delayed once, the fight is now set to take place on November 15, but fans who can’t wait can use their Netflix subscription a week early to check out Countdown: Paul Vs. Tyson a documentary series covering the combatants as they train for the match.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Citadel: Honey Bunny - November 7 (Prime Video)

Citadel is one of the most expensive TV shows ever produced but based on the show’s popularity it was money well spent. While many are certainly waiting for Citadel Seqason 2, while they wait, spinoffs set in the same universe are coming quickly. Last month saw the Italian series Citadel: Diana and this week everyone can watch Citadel: Honey Bunny a prequel series set in India which tells the story of the parents of Nadia, played by Priyanka Chopra in the main series.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Arcane, Season 2, Part 1 - November 9 (Netflix)

Of all the video games to get adapted for the big and small screen, League of Legends doesn’t necessarily come across as the most obvious. And yet, the first season of the animated series Arcane was a massive hit. After a wait that’s been far too long, Season 2 is finally here. The new season will see episodes dropped in three batches over the course of the month, with the first set coming on November 9.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

My Old Ass - November 7 (Prime Video)

What would we say to our younger selves if we had the chance? What should we absolutely not say? These are questions at the heart of the new comedy My Old Ass. Maisy Stella stars as a teen who does mushrooms for the first time, and as a result ends up seeing her older self, played by Aubry Plaza. It’s hilarious and heartfelt and if you missed it in theaters it’s now available with your Prime Video Subscription.