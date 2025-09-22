New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (September 22 -28)

September has been a good month for streaming, with several new shows and films debuting to keep fans entertained. If there’s one streaming platform that perhaps hasn’t been as represented over the last few weeks, it’s Apple TV+, but that was apparently because the streamer was saving everything for this week. Apple has three different items worth checking out this week, but they’re certainly not the only ones with things you won’t want to miss.

Marvel Zombies - September 24 (Disney+)

In the first season of Marvel’s What If…? We got an animated adaptation of the popular Marvel Zombies storyline. The episode was so popular that it was turned into its own series, and after years of waiting (including two additional seasons of What If…? )Marvel Zombies is finally ready to debut with your Disney+ subscription, and continue the story of what happens when the entire MCU gets hungry for brains.

Slow Horses, Season 5 - September 24 (Apple TV+)

One of the consistently great shows on television has been Slow Horses. It’s without question a reason to have an Apple TV+ subscription. In addition to each season of the Gary Oldman-led series about British spies telling compelling stories, it’s also been done with incredible speed. Barley more than three years after Season 1 debuted, Season 5 will arrive, and there’s no reason to believe it won’t be fantastic.

House Of Guinness - September 25 (Netflix)

While fans of Peaky Blinders are certainly waiting for the forthcoming film The Immortal Man, those willing to give another period drama filled with intrigue and backstabbing, and who have a Netflix subscription, will get their wish this week. Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, is also the mind behind the new drama House of Guinness, which follows the four children of the founder of the brewery empire.

All Of You - September 26 (Apple TV+)

The world knows Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, the foul-mouthed footballer from Ted Lasso. But before Ted Lasso Season 4 arrives on the streamer, Goldstein will take a dramatic turn in All of You, a romantic story that questions the definition of the term soulmate. It will be a different look at Goldstein (who also co-wrote the film), but one that has already impressed critics who saw the film at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The Savant - September 26 (Apple TV+)

Jessica Chastain was nominated for an Oscar for a film about a woman who played a key role in taking down a terrorist threat halfway around the world. In The Savant, she’ll take on the role of a woman skilled at stopping terrorist threats at home. In this house, when Jessica Chastain does, well, basically, anything, we pay attention, so we’ll be watching.

It's a solid week, but October is right around the corner, so get ready for the spooky season to go into full swing very soon. You can be sure all streamers will be introducing new horror content, and highlighting what's already there.