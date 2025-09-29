New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (September 29 - October 5)

September comes to an end this week, and October is ready to get spooky season shifted into full swing, complete with all kinds of chocolate goodies. Some of you have been celebrating Halloween since August, I know. There are more than a few spooky streaming items this week, as well as some options for those looking to be a bit less frightened.

Love Is Blind Season 9 - October 1 (Netflix)

Love is Blind is one of the top reality shows in the world, and with the series about to debut its ninth season, and with numerous international spinoffs also available, it’s a great reason to keep a Netflix subscription long term. This season will be based in Denver, Colorado.

Something Wicked This Way Comes - October 3 (Disney+)

There is some great classic TV and film available with a Disney+ subscription, but considering the studio’s 100 years of history, it’s surprising how much you won’t find on the streaming platform. One of the most glaring gaps finally gets filled this week when Disney’s decidedly creepy adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s Something Wicked This Way Comes finally arrives on Disney+.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story - October 3 (Netflix)

Netflix’s Monster series has dramatized the story of some of the world’s most infamous killers. Now the newest entry takes the story back to one of the most important monsters of all time. The Ed Gein Story stars Charlie Hunan as the man who's credited as the inspiration behind many of Hollywood’s most infamous fictional monsters, from Leatherface to Psycho’s Norman Bates to Buffalo Bill from The Silence of the Lambs.

Bring Her Back - October 3 (HBO Max)

It's the Halloween season and that means it's time for scary movies. 2025 has already been a solid year for new horror films with some strong projects like Weapons and Sinners, but before those we had Bring Her Back the new A24 project from the writers and directors of the hit Talk To Me. It's one of the best reviewed horror films of 2025 and even the latest example of how having an HBO Max subscription is necessary for any horror fan due to the platform's deal with A24.

The Sisters Grimm - October 3 (Apple TV+)

For those looking for a bit of fantastical content that’s a bit more suited for the whole family than the average R-rated scary movie is, make sure you have an Apple TV+ subscription. An animated adaptation of popular children’s books, The Sisters Grimm, arrives this week. Co-starring Ariel Winter and Loraine Newman, it’s the story of two sisters descended from the Brothers Grimm who live in a town where fairy tale characters are real.

The rest of October has even more great stuff on the way. The IT spinoff series Welcome to Derry is coming to HBO Max, the new season of The Diplomat is coming to Netflix, and the new season of Star Wars: Visions is hitting Disney+, to name but a few. There is truly something for everybody on streaming in October.