New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (October 6 -12)

October is here, and while that may mean wall-to-wall horror movies for a lot of fans with streaming subscriptions, there’s actually a great deal more to enjoy streaming this week. Here’s a look at six non-horror movies and series that might be worth checking out.

(Image credit: Disney)

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Season 2 - October 8 (Disney+)

If there’s something to be said for traditional television, it’s that the gap between seasons of new TV is still pretty small. Such is the case with Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the Disney Channel series that is responsible for most of the world being introduced to Selena Gomez. The second season of the reboot series, co-produced by Gomez makes its debut with your Disney+ subscription this week.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Maintenance Required - October 8 (Prime Video)

In an era where smaller movies continue to struggle theatrically, streaming has become a key platform for classics like the old-fashioned rom-com. Maintenance Required stars Madelaine Petsch and Jacob Scipio as anonymous online friends with a spark between them who are also real-life business rivals.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

How To Train Your Dragon - October 10 (Peacock)

While Disney may get the credit for creating the concept of the live-action remake of an animated film, other studios have clearly gotten the memo. The live-action version of How To Train Your Dragon was a solid box office hit, and a sequel is already on the way. If you’re one of the few who didn’t catch the movie the first time around, or you just want to see it again, you can do so with a Peacock subscription this week.

(Image credit: Universal)

John Candy: I Like Me - October 10 (Prime Video)

John Candy is one of the most beloved comedians of all time. John Candy: I Like Me, the new documentary film from director Colin Hanks and producer Ryan Reynolds, takes a look at the life and career of Candy, including numerous interviews from his friends, family, and co-stars. After debuting at the Toronto International Film Festival, you’ll need a Prime Video subscription to see it this week.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Woman In Cabin 10 - October 10 (Netflix)

Keira Knightley stars in The Woman in Cabin 10 as a journalist covering a charity event on board a luxury yacht when she witnesses what she believes is a woman going overboard. The problem is that, according to everybody else, everybody on board is accounted for. With a cast that includes Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham, and fellow Pirates of the Caribbean alum Kaya Scodelario, this one looks to be a suspenseful thriller worth having your Netflix subscription ready.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Last Frontier - October 10 (Apple TV+)

Jon Bokenkamp, the creator of The Blacklist, is back with a brand new series, The Last Frontier. Jason Clarke stars as a U.S. Marshall stationed in Alaska when a planeload of convicts goes down, leading to multiple escapes. This one looks to have plants of twists and turns in the plot, not unlike Bokekamp’s previous effort. To see this one, you’ll need an Apple TV+ subscription.

If more horror is what you’re looking for, fear not. The coming weeks will have plenty of spooky stuff coming to streaming, including the debut of IT: Welcome to Derry, something fans of the recent film won’t want to miss.