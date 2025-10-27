New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (October 27 - November 2)

October comes to an end, and November gets underway. While there’s a surprising lack of new content arriving on Hallowen itself, there’s plenty of great horror material already streaming on your favorite platforms, and then November 1 will bring the usual upheaval of content libraries. Here’s a look at what’s worth giving a look at this week.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Hedda - October 29 (Prime Video)

One of the most talked-about movies coming out of the Toronto International Film Festival was Nia DaCosta’s Hedda. The film, based on a classic play, gets a new twist from DaCosta and star Tessa Thompson. The film is already among the conversation for major awards consideration, and following a brief theatrical release, the movie will be available with a Prime Video subscription this week.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Star Wars: Visions, Volume 3 - October 29 (Disney+)

There are a lot of opinions about how the Star Wars franchise has fared under Disney but one of the unique and special creations we have seen in that time has been Star Wars: Visions. The series hands over the elements of the franchise to creators in Japanese anime to create original short films that put a visual and cultural twist on the story. The third batch of Visions shorts arrives this week as part of your Disney+ subscription.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Down Cemetery Road - October 29 (Apple TV+)

A major new streaming series release comes from your Apple TV+ subscription this week. Down Cemetery Road stars Emma Thompson as a private investigator hired after a small town suffers an explosion and the disappearance of a young girl on the same night. It looks dramatic, but also with a dose of humor that could make it quite a fun watch.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation - October 29 (Disney+)

In the second case of Disney being given an anime twist this week comes Disney Twisted Wonderland. In one of the stranger roads to Disney+, the series is based on a popular mobile game, and takes a little inspiration from Harry Potter is a story that sees the main character drawn into the world of Night Raven College, a boarding school with dormitories based on Disney Villains.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Witcher, Season 4 - October 30 (Netflix)

The Witcher remained one of the most popular shows to watch with a Netflix subscription for three seasons, but the long-awaited new season will change things up in a big way with Liam Hemsworth taking over the lead role of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill. Fans are not likely to go easy on the new actor, but if the show is good enough, it’s difficult to imagine people will be disappointed for long.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

Jurassic World: Rebirth - October 30 (Peacock)

A lot of fans were surprised when we got the fourth film in the Jurassic World franchise so quickly, but based on its box office it may be shouldn't have been that surprising. If you missed the film in theaters you’ll need a Peacock subscription to see it this week. Jurassic World: Rebirth showed that even seven total movies in, the dinosaur franchise is still incredibly popular. Scarlett Johansson starred in this newest reboot of the series that already has a sequel rumored to be in development.

November is going to be a solid month for streaming content. Music fans will see an updated Beatles Anthology coming to Disney+. Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated Frankenstein will make its streaming debut. The first Christmas movies of the season will also arrive.