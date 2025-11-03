New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (November 3 - 9)

The first full week of November brings a wide variety of movies and series to streaming. If you’re still in the mood for something spooky post-Halloween, Netflix has you covered. Disney+, however, is looking forward to a documentary look at what is sure to be one of the biggest movies of the year. And that’s just the beginning. Here’s a look at films and TV worth checking out this week on streaming.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Frankenstein - November 7 (Netflix)

Following a brief theatrical run, one of the most anticipated movies of the year becomes available with your Netflix subscription. Sci-fi and fantasy maestro Guillermo del Toro puts his own touch on what’s called the original science fiction story, Mary Shelly’s Frankenstein. Oscar Issac plays the doctor and Jacob Elordi the monster in this tale of a man who attempts to control life and pays the price.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Fire And Water: Making The Avatar Films - November 7 (Disney+)

After waiting a decade for the second film in the Avatar franchise, the third movie will be here practically overnight by comparison. There are certainly a lot of people excited for Avatar: Fire and Ash, and those fans who can’t wait for the film’s December release will get a sneak peek via a behind-the-scenes documentary available this week with your Disney+ subscription.

(Image credit: A24)

Materialists HBO - November 7 (HBO Max)

The sexiest love triangle in a long time hit screens earlier this year with Celine Song’s Materialists. Dakota Johnson is torn between the rich and suave Pedro Pascal and the poor and suave Chris Evans. Everybody involved got solid reviews, but since the movie wasn’t a runaway hit at the box office, you likely haven’t seen it. So get your HBO Max subscription ready to check it out.

(Image credit: Apple TV)

Pluribus - November 7 (Apple TV+)

Sometimes it may feel like you’re the only unhappy person in the world. In the new series Pluribus, available with your Apple TV+ subscription, from Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, Rhea Seehorn plays Carol, an author who is literally the only unhappy person in the world, which makes it clear there is something wrong with the rest of the world. Carol has to figure out what it is.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Maxton Hall — The World Between Us Season 2 -November 7 (Prime Video)

Making a hit TV show is hard enough, but making one that resonates with fans around the world is more difficult still. Maxton Hall: The World Between Us was a massive hit even among fans who don’t speak German. The series returns with its second season if you’ve got a Prime Video subscription, and fans need not worry as Season 3 is already on the way.

2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - November 8 (Disney+)

Disney+ is a great place to go for music fans with numerous documentaries and live concert performances to watch, from both classic and contemporary artists. For the second year in a row, Disney+ will also be the home for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. This year's inductees include such diverse talents as Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, and Soundgarden, and will almost certainly make for a fantastic show.

November has great material still on the way. Most notably, the final season of Stranger Things finally arrives later this month, but there’s so much more coming in November.