New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (December 16 - 22)

December has very nearly come to an end. We are getting close to that holiday period where families will come together, possibly in front of the television. If you're getting an early start, the best streaming services have some quality programming to get you through the start of winter.

What’s coming soon on Netflix and Max includes a pair of potential awards season contenders. What’s upcoming on Disney+ is a double dose of animation, of two very different kinds. Hulu has more Law & Order than you’ll know what to do with, and Peacock brings the funny.

New TV

(Image credit: NBC)

Law & Order Seasons 1- 20 - December 16 (Hulu)

If you’re looking for a new show to binge through that will keep you busy for a while, I think we have a winner. The first 20 seasons of Law & Order, the show’s entire original run before its brief 2022 revival, will mean getting some serious use out of your Hulu subscription. That means all the Jerry Orbach you can handle.

(Image credit: Disney Television/Disney+)

The Simpsons Christmas Double Episode “O C’mon All Ye Faithful” December 17 (Disney+)

Ever since Disney purchased Fox the Simpsons have become a big reason to have a Disney+ subscription. In addition to being able to watch all previous seasons of the show, a number of animated shorts have been made exclusively for the streamer. Now things get even bigger, as a brand new double-length episode arrives only on Disney+ for Christmas.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Laid, Season 1 - December 19 (Peacock)

Based on an Australian series, Laid stars Oscar-nominated Stephanie Hsu as a woman who discovers that all of her ex-lovers have begun to turn up dead. This forces her to retrace her sexual past and come to terms with it, and revisit all her previous relationships.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Marvel Animation’s What If...? (Season 3) December 22 (Disney+)

One of the most fun and creative corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been What If…? The animated series takes story beats from the MCU movies and series and reimagines them in different ways. The third and final season of What If...? debuts on Sunday, with a new episode premiering every day until just before the New Year.

New Movies

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Six Triple Eight December 20 (Netflix)

Written and directed by Tyler Perry, The Six Triple Eight is the story of the only women’s Army Corps unit during World War II. Kerry Washington stars in the new film. It's available this week with a Netflix subscription following a brief theatrical run in order to qualify for Awards season consideration.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Juror #2 - December 20 (Max)

Before he becomes Lex Luthor in next year’s Superman movie, Nicholas Hoult stars as a man who finds himself on a jury where he knows more about the case than he lets on. Directed by Clint Eastwood, in what could be his last film, the movie was largely overlooked in theaters, but those who saw Juror #2 seemed to love it, and now it will be available for a much wider audience.

Next week will bring us Christmas and with it many different holiday specials and celebrations.