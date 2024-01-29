New On Netflix, Disney+ And More: 9 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (Jan 29 - Feb 4)

January is coming to a close and February is arriving. That means it’s a time of major transition for streaming platforms as the end of one month and the beginning of another can mean a massive influx of new content, as well as the removal of an equally large batch of shows and movies. So there’s going to be a lot of new stuff on streamers in the next week, so much it will likely be difficult to dig through.

We’ve dug through everything new coming to Netflix as well as all the other major streaming platforms to find the highlights. From Academy Award-nominated films to the finale of one popular streaming series, and the debut of others, here is a look at what’s coming to your favorite streamers this week.

What's New On Netflix

X - February 1

(Image credit: A24)

Following the massive hit that was Wednesday, there are probably a lot of people with a Netflix subscription who consider themselves Jenna Ortega fans. While they continue the vigil for Wednesday Season 2, they can see Ortega in a very different role when A24 horror movie X arrives on the streamer. It might not be quite the cup of tea for every Wednesday fan, but it’s one of the best slasher movies of the last few years, so any horror fan who somehow missed this one will want to remedy that.

Orion and the Dark - February 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix has been the home for several quality Dreamworks Animation projects, and that tradition continues with Orion and the Dark. The new film allows Orion (Jacob Tremblay) a boy afraid of many things, but mostly the dark. However, Dark is actually a living being, who attempts to convince Orion he’s nothing to be afraid of. Paul Walter Hauser voices Dark in this movie that boasts a screenplay by Academy Award winner Charlie Kaufman

What's New On Disney+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Finale - January 30

(Image credit: Disney+)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been one of the few quality original series available to Disney+ subscribers that doesn’t have Marvel or Star Wars attached to its name. The show will wrap up its season this week with its final episode, ending The Lightning Thief story. A Season 2 has yet to be officially confirmed but is reportedly in early development.

Pixar’s Self - February 2

(Image credit: Pixar)

One of the highlights of the streaming era has been the way that has been a platform for the sort of material that we never would have seen on traditional television. One great example of that is Pixar’s SparkShorts program, which gives aspiring directors at the studio a little time, and a little money, to make a passion project. The newest of these shorts, Self will be the first computer animation/stop motion hybrid from Pixar, which follows a wooden doll's journey of self-discovery.

What's On Paramount+

Past Lives - February 2

(Image credit: A24)

The 2024 Academy Award Nominations were just announced, and there’s a good chance they helped you realize you have more than a few movies you need to catch up on. While Past Lives only received two nominations, one of them was for Best Picture and the A24 romantic drama is one of the best-reviewed films of last year. Now Paramount+ subscribers (with Showtime access) will be able to check out the incredible romantic drama for themselves.

The Tiger's Apprentice - February 2

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Paramount scored a major animation hit last year with the critically lauded Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. At the time Paramount’s chief claimed that non-franchise animated films would be going to streaming platforms, and the first of those projects arrives for Paramount+ subscribers with The Tiger’s Apprentice. The film follows teenage boy Tom who discovers he is the heir to mystical abilities. Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh are featured as two of the people who train Tom in how to use his newfound power.

What's On Peacock

The Hulk - February 1

(Image credit: Universal / Marvel)

With Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox and its deal to bring live-action Spider-Man projects to Disney+, the vast majority of the movies based on Marvel Comics can be found in one place. However, there are still a handful of exceptions. One of those is The Hulk directed by Ang Lee. While the movie isn’t necessarily the most beloved version of the character on the screen, it has its fans and those fans will likely be very happy in February.

Bosco - February 2

(Image credit: Peacock)

Peacock subscribers who prefer stories a little more based on reality than big green monsters may be more excited about Bosco. The original Peacock film is based on the life of, and is produced by Quawntay Adams, who was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the attempted possession of marijuana. When “Bosco” as he is known, discovers he is going to be father, he plans an elaborate escape, which he pulls off despite being under 24-hour surveillance. Aubrey Joseph stars as the titular Bosco. Thomas Jane is a guard making Bosco’s life hell, and Nikki Blonsky appears as a woman that Bosco enlists to help him via a personal ad.

What's On Prime Video

Mr. & Mrs. Smith - February 2

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Inspired by the movie that brought Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie together, at least for a few years. Prime Video’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as a couple of professional assassins who find themselves in an arranged marriage to keep their cover intact during their clandestine adventures. Part spy thriller and part romance, it will be interesting to see how this version holds up. It certainly looks like a lot of fun, and in addition to the two excellent leads, it has an amazing supporting cast that includes John Turturo, Sarah Paulson, Parker Posey, and Ron Perlman.

Of course, these are only a few of the series and movies that are coming to streaming this week. Check out everything new on Hulu as well as what’s new on Disney+ for a complete list of everything coming to those platforms. If none of these options are quite what you’re looking for, there is almost certainly something else to be found.