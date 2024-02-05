New On Netflix, Disney+ And More: 9 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (Feb 5 - 11)

A new week means a new week of streaming material arriving on your TV. While you might have that weekly show that arrives on a schedule like the way we all used to do it, odds are stronger that your next favorite series or movie is going to arrive in a flash without you even realizing it. So how do you figure out what to watch and when to watch it? Well, we try to cut through the mass of content to find the titles worth watching, or at least worth trying.

Maybe it's because February is a short month, but it seems like the streaming platforms are trying to cram a lot of great content in early. From intriguing true crime documentaries for Paramount+ subscribers to the newest big-screen entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ to one of the first big Sundance Film Festival hits arriving for Hulu subscribers, there’s a lot of great stuff to watch this week.

What's Coming To Netflix

Dee & Friends In Oz - Feburary 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

With the absolutely massive quantity of content available on many streamers, it can be difficult to decide just what you want to let your younger kids watch. Netflix is bringing a new player to the table in a new series for the toddler set called Dee & Friends in Oz. The show reimagines the classic Wizard of Oz characters as very young children, and D, the Scarecrow, Tin Man and Lion go on numerous adventures in Oz that are sure to be designed to teach kids important lessons.

The Blacklist Season 10 - February 11

(Image credit: NBC)

The Blacklist has been a popular show on NBC and, while the 10th and final season completed its run on NBC some time ago, there are certainly a lot of cord-cutters who have yet to see it. The series -- which follows James Spader as Raymond Reddington, a master criminal who decides to go to work with the FBI to capture the worst of his former associates -- will see its final season arrive for Netflix subscribers on February 11. This will make the entire series available on the platform for anybody who wants to check it out for the first time or to start over from the beginning.

What's Coming To Disney+

The Marvels - February 7

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Disney+ is the home of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and now, with the most recent cinematic outing, The Marvels, arriving on the service, the only MCU project not available to view is Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which we expect will be available at some point. The Marvels struggled at the box office, and many suggested that fans were waiting for streaming. If that’s the case a lot of Disney+ subscribers will be very happy The Marvels is coming.

Assembled: The Making Of The Marvels - February 7

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Whether you saw The Marvels in theaters or are waiting for streaming, once you’ve seen it, then you may want to get a peek behind the scenes. Marvel’s Assembled series of MCU documentaries releases its episode about the Captain Marvel sequel the same day the movie arrives on Disney+.

What's Coming To Hulu

Suncoast - February 9

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Suncoast debuted at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, where it received strong word of mouth in regard to its lead performances. Nico Parker stars as a teenager trying to navigate her already-complicated life while also dealing with a brother being placed in a facility due to severe disability. There she meets a man, played by Woody Harrelson, and the pair start an unlikely friendship.

10 Things I Hate About You/Romeo + Juliet

(Image credit: 20th Century/Touchstone)

February 8 will be an interesting day on Hulu, as two modern classics that have little in common but are still related will hit the streamer at the same time. If you're interested in putting together a double feature of modern Shakespeare adaptations, then you're in luck. 10 Things I Hate About You (the excellent movie that reimagines The Taming of the Shrew as a teen rom-com) as well as Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet, which sets the tragic love story in the modern day but retains the original text, will be available.

What's Coming To Paramount+

#Cybersleuths: The Idaho Murders - February 6

(Image credit: Paramount+)

The deaths of four college students in Idaho in 2022 captured national attention, as did the fact that, for a long time, police didn’t seem to have any leads in the brutal case. This led to one of the first major cases in which amateur detectives used Google searches and social media to solve a crime. While the “cybersleuths” didn’t end up solving the case themselves, it will certainly be interesting to see their point of view in the situation. Ultimately, #Cybersleuths: The Idaho Murders is another true crime documentary, but there’s a reason so many of them exist. People love them, and this is sure to draw eyes as well.

Halo Season 2 - February 8

(Image credit: Paramount+)

For years, fans of the Halo video game franchise sat and waited, as numerous attempts to turn the sci-fi shooter into a movie were attempted and failed. The IP finally came to life with Season 1 of the TV series on Paramount+ and now, almost two years later, Season 2 is finally here. The show has used the game as inspiration but has largely told its own story, so it’s anybody’s guess as to where Season 2 will take the fight.

What's Coming To Peacock

Couple to Throuple - February 8

(Image credit: Peacock)

At some point, we will hit “peak reality show” and no subject will have been left off the table but, until then, the reality TV arms race to push the envelope continues. Peacock will try its hand with Couple to Throuple, which sees four couples test their relationships by adding a third. Polyamory isn’t for everybody, so we can expect lots of relationship drama. It’s probably not a show for everybody either, but it’s probably the perfect series for a number of viewers.

As per usual, this list only scratches the surface of what’s coming to streaming this week. Be sure to check out everything new on Netflix and everything coming to Disney+ for a complete schedule of upcoming shows and movies arriving on said platforms.