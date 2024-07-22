New On Netflix, Peacock, And More: 9 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (July 22- 28)

July is nearly over but the world of streaming never slows down. The best streaming services still have plenty of new content being added every week. If you've lost track of what's new on Netflix or what's upcoming on Disney+, don't worry, because we have the highlights of the week for you right here.

From new streaming series to new movies, to new streaming series based on classic movies. A lot is coming to the various platforms this week. And of course, for the sports fans of the world, there's the beginning of one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

New TV

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Time Bandits (Apple TV+)

Terry Gilliam’s 1981 movie Time Bandits is one of the all-time cult classic films. Anybody who grew up with the story of a young boy who gets entangled in a group of time-traveling thieves knows the movie well, and now it’s being introduced to a new generation of fans with an Apple TV+ subscription.

Taika Waititi and Jermaine Clement have co-created, and co-star in this modern retelling of the strange and wonderful story. We can only hope the new Time Bandits is as fun, magical, and weird, as the original.

Time Bandits premieres July 24 on Apple TV+

(Image credit: Netflix)

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam (Netflix)

In the 1990s Lou Pearlman was credited as the brains behind some of the biggest boy bands of the era. However, since then it was discovered that Pearlman was not everything he claimed to be. Dirty Pop takes a look at the music mogul and the ways he allegedly exploited the very artists he helped create.

Anybody with a Netflix subscription who was a fan of these bands is going to be curious about what was going on behind the scenes. It may give those fans an entirely different perspective on their favorite boy bands.

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam premieres July 24 on Netflix.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Decameron (Netflix)

The Decameron is either a book you’ve only heard of or one you were forced to read in English class. If the actual tome was as funny as the new Netflix series looks, it probably would have been a more enjoyable read.

Netflix’s The Decameron is only loosely inspired by the framing device of Boccaccio’s book as it follows a group of noblemen as they wait out the Black Death in an Italian Villa. With a cast that includes Veep's Tony Hale and Willow stand-out Amar Chadha-Patel, this one looks quite funny.

The Decameron premieres July 25 On Netflix.

(Image credit: NBC)

Summer Olympics Opening Ceremonies (Peacock)

The Summer Olympic Games are getting underway this week and if you have a Peacock subscription, especially the premium option, then you can just spend the next two weeks watching every conceivable sport under the sun if you so choose. While NBC will have many sports available on its various channels, every sport will be available on Peacock.

Even if watching every Olympic sport isn't your speed, the Opening Ceremonies of the event are always full of pomp and pageantry and are worth checking out to see how the host country has decided to show off to the rest of the world.

The Summer Olympics Opening Ceremonies premieres July 26 On Peacock.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (Peacock)

If watching the Olympics, but also laughing hysterically, interests you, then you’re going to want to check out Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson. Think SportsCenter, but with a sense of humor. The comedians will appear to give their take on the highlights of the events throughout the games. The series will run eight times throughout the Olympic Games.

Thompson and Hart teamed up for a 2023 retrospective special where they looked at various highlights of the year and laughed together. The show was a big enough hit they've decided to do something similar specifically for the Olympic Games.

Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson Premiere July 26 On Peacock

New Movies

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (Netflix)

Fans of the original Ghostbusters were such big fans of Ghostbusters: Afterlife that the legacy sequel ended up getting a sequel of its own. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire follows a new team of Ghostbusters, which includes Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd, as they investigate a new supernatural threat.

While Frozen Empire didn't get the critics' love, it's still a Ghostbusters movie and it's arguably a great deal funnier than Ghostbusters: Afterlife. It's at least worth a view if you missed it in theaters.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire premieres July 22 on Netflix.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Bob Marley: One Love (Prime Video)

Bob Marley: One Love stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the titular reggae icon. While the movie didn’t wow critics, it was a surprise box office hit, so the film’s streaming debut for Prime Video subscribers is sure to attract anybody who missed the theatrical run but caught the positive buzz about this one.

Bob Marley: One Love is available now On Prime Video

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One (Prime Video)

Just about a year after the theatrical release of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, and a year before the theatrical release of Part Two, the first film arrives on Prime Video. If you missed this one in theaters, but want to get caught up on Tom Cruise’s insane stunts, there won’t be a better time before the next film arrives.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One Premieres July 25 On Prime Video.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (Netflix)

Sometimes streaming platforms give you the chance to reexamine a film that was criminally overlooked. We often see movies that seemed forgotten become streaming hits. If you’re one of the, unfortunately, many people, who skipped past Guy Ritchie’s The Man From U.N.C.L.E. then this week do yourself a favor and fix that.

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. premieres July 27 on Netflix.

Next week sees July come to an end and August begin. That means we'll be in for the monthly streaming bloodbath. A lot of TV and movies will leave the various streaming services but that also means a lot more new content for viewers to sift through looking for what to watch. We'll have the highlights available so you don't miss the best things to watch.