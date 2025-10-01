A24's Pillion Trailer Shows Alexander Skarsgård In A BDSM Relationship, And I Think His Internet Daddy Status Is About To Reach A New Level

The 2026 movie schedule is already filled with a vast assortment of unique titles, and some of them are upcoming A24 movies. One of the latest flicks to hail from the acclaimed entertainment company is Pillion. The rom-com stars Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Melling as two men who engage in a BDSM relationship, which seemingly unfolds in interesting ways. While this trailer is sure to generate a few laughs, it’ll arguably more than likely further Skarsgård’s status as one of the Internet’s biggest daddies.

Written and directed by Harry Lighton, Pillion tells the story of the well-meaning but somewhat awkward Colin (Melling) who meets and strikes up a relationship with bike gang leader Ray (Skarsgård). From there, the two begin to cohabitate, and their relationship becomes one marked by the dominance and submission roles that come with BDSM. Ray ultimately becomes the “dom,” while Colin serves as the “sub.” Lighton’s LGBTQ+ rom-com seems set on presenting a more nuanced look at such relationship dynamics.

The footage above is just a teaser and represents just a taste of what’s to come, but it did make me chuckle a couple of times. What really caught me off guard a bit was Ray’s casual mention of Colin’s need to purchase a butt plug. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen someone mention one in such a matter-of-fact way. Again, though, that surely factors into Lighton’s apparent goal of approaching erotic practices through a lighter, comedic lens.

What can’t be ignored, of course, is the screen presence of Alexander Skarsgård, who’s long been loved by fans. As mentioned, many see him as the Internet’s daddy, but this movie – which sees Skarsgård looking as ripped as he was in the acclaimed historical drama The Northman – may boost his status. In the short time since the trailer dropped, a few thirsty posts from users like @modytalkmovies and @DannyWxo. I wouldn’t be surprised in the least if those kinds of messages continue ahead of (and well after) Pillion’s release.

Of course, this film has two lead stars, and Harry Melling also seems to be making the most of every bit of screentime he has. Long removed from his experience playing Dudley in the Harry Potter films, Melling has since landed some interesting projects and is building up a solid filmography. This latest movie sees the Lost City of Z star giving a performance that’s a bit more understated but still humorous.

(Image credit: A24)

Pillion premiered earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival, and it’s been very well received thus far. As of this writing, Harry Lighton’s film has an 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes based on 27 reviews. If those early marks are any indication, this could be a rom-com classic in the making. I’m curious to see what the general public will have to say about it – beyond the mentions of Alexander Skarsgård’s physique and seemingly limitless rizz, of course.

An exact U.S. release date for Pillion has yet to be revealed, though A24 has confirmed that it’ll be released this February. In the meantime, read up on upcoming LGBTQ+ movies, and continue to check out 2025 film releases.