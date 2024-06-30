Nicola Coughlan's 'Shoes...More Shoes' Collaborator Shared The Story Behind Creating The Viral Song, And Apparently Jonathan Bailey Was Involved

Does anyone else have Nicola Coughlan’s “Shoes… More Shoes” tune stuck in their head today? It’s a real earworm that just dropped on music streaming services from yes, none other than Bridgerton’s Lady Whistledown. Amidst the full three-minute track being out in the world, and garnering a ton of great reactions for its good cause, its composer/co-writer has revealed that another Bridgerton star was involved in the making of it: Jonathan Bailey!

How Jonathan Bailey Was Involved In The Release Of Nicola Coughlan's “Shoes… More Shoes”

When the song's producer Ellis Miah recently spoke to Hits Radio UK (via TikTok ) about the making of “Shoes… More Shoes,” he name-dropped Jonathan Bailey!! In his words:

Apparently, Jonathan Bailey was the one that was like 'Have you seen this?' She showed it to her, which just adds a whole other level right? And then she had the wonderful idea 'You know what would be really great? If we attached a charity to it?' It's sort of this combining of so many great things.

Bailey of course plays Anthony Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series, and he's one half of a couple we’d like to see a Bridgerton spinoff for . According to Miah, the Wicked actor was the first one who saw the producer’s viral clip, leading to the full song. Check it out below:

“Shoes… More Shoes” was released this week by Coughlan and Miah. The song will raise funds for two LGBTQ+ organizations: Not A Phase and The Trevor Project. Not A Phase is a trans-led charity that seeks to spread awareness and fund initiatives in support of trans+ and gender-diverse adults. The Trevor Project is the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention nonprofit organization for LGBTQ+ young people. This is especially perfect because Bailey is a queer man himself.

How “Shoes… More Shoes” Became A Viral Song To Begin With

While Nicola Coughlan was on her press tour for Bridgerton Season 3 , she revealed that it's her “dream job” to make songs exclusively for gay men like some of the stars of Real Housewives have. Following the clip going viral, DJ producer Ellis Miah decided he would take it into his hands to make the actress into a “club star” by making the clip into a catchy tune. Check it:

When Nicola Coughlan was made aware of the remix from her interview, she took to the comments immediately. In her words:

This is the best thing that’s ever happened to me.

From there, the rest is history!!

