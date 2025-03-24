Nicole Kidman Has The ‘Perfect’ Response For Fans Who Tuned In For Her Netflix Murder Mystery Series The Perfect Couple

The perfect first Elin Hilderbrand round, amiright?

Nicole Kidman as Greer being interviewed by a reporter at her Nantucket home in The Perfect Couple.
Nicole Kidman had a heckuva year last year. The longtime actress starred in some high-profile new movie releases, including Babygirl and Family Affair opposite Zac Efron. She also appeared in the Netflix original series The Perfect Couple playing world renowned –and very rich– author Greer Garrison Winbury, who ends up being involved in a murder mystery during a family wedding weekend. The miniseries hit the Netflix schedule back in September, and it went on to be a smashing success. Now, Kidman has the “perfect” response to the fans who helped it achieve such great heights.

The Perfect Couple Hit Some Impressive Netflix Stats In 2024

A recent article released noting The Perfect Couple was Netflix’s No. 2 show in the latter half of 2024, with Squid Game winning in total viewers, bringing in a whopping 86.5 million eyeballs. The Perfect Couple came in second in viewers, with 75.1 million viewers. Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story also did well, landing in second place in total hours viewed, with 550.4 million in total, also in second place in that metric to Squid Game, which had 619.9 viewing hours.

Obviously, it was a solid outing for the Nicole Kidman starrer, and after Netflix released the data, she went to her Stories with a message for all the fans who tuned in highlighting the news. Along with a fun Winbury family picture and a shot of the stats, she wrote:

Celebrating The Perfect Couple becoming Netflix’s #2 most watched title across the globe for the second half of 2024 with over 75 million views!

One of the reasons the running time on The Perfect Couple only ended up at 383.1 million hours viewed likely had to do with its runtime, as it was a 5 hour-long miniseries rather than having a 7:10 runtime like Squid Game or a 7:54 runtime like Monsters. It was at a disadvantage on that front, but still did swimmingly; it’s no wonder Netflix has already signed on for another round of Elin Hilderbrand content, as her book Swan Song will now be turned into a Netflix series, as well.

A separate follow-up, Hilderbrand’s The Five Star Weekend, is coming together for those with a Peacock subscription.

What’s Up Next For Nicole Kidman?

Tragically, unlike some of the characters in Elin Hilderbrand’s novels, Greer is not one who comes up frequently (although given Hilderbrand’s books are usually set on Nantucket, a girl can hope for a cameo in Netflix’s Swan Song follow-up, which will effectively double as a Season 2 of sorts.)

As for Nicole Kidman, she’s recently stated she is absolutely going on a Hollywood hiatus. This isn’t particularly unusual, as the likes of actors such as Tom Holland and even Glen Powell have talked about wanting to take breaks after working non-stop in the past. She’s still attached to possible Big Little Lies follow-ups and projects like Practical Magic 2, so I’d be interested to know how long this proposed hiatus is really going to last.

Regardless, it’s clear Kidman is still in high demand even if she does want to take a hiatus, and she says there’s one role she’d be very interested in taking: The White Lotus. I hope Mike White heard that bit loud and clearly, but personally if the actress is going to do something in the next year, I’m still holding out for that Greer cameo. Maybe she’ll change her mind and we can have a little of both.

Jessica Rawden
Jessica Rawden
Managing Editor

Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways. 

