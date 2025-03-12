Nicole Kidman Is Taking A 'Break' After Working Non-Stop On The Perfect Couple And More, But It Sounds Like There's One Role That Would Suck Her Back In Immediately

2024 was a monumentally packed year for Nicole Kidman. Between the sweet Spellbound, A Family Affair, The Perfect Couple, Lioness Season 2 and the steamy Babygirl , Kidman essentially didn’t stop gracing our screens. The veteran actress is taking a well-deserved pause and only has one title on the 2025 movie schedule –Holland, which premiered at SXSW March 9. Additionally Season 2 of Nine Perfect Strangers will release for those with a Hulu subscription) at some point during the 2025 TV schedule ). During the film-filled weekend, she revealed that she’d still jump on the opportunity to work with The White Lotus’ Mike White.

2025 Is A Year Of Rest For Nicole Kidman After Working Non-Stop Last Year

The Big Little Lies actress had plenty of highs and lows with her 2024 releases, like The Perfect Couple 's popularity that came after its premiere, while other projects like A Family Affair had shining moments but ultimately met with mixed reviews. After the rollercoaster of releases last year, she shared with THR that her schedule is slowing down post the Texan-based film festival. She noted that while last year she had five titles, this year only includes the two aforementioned titles, saying:

Actually not as crazy. I was much more out there last year; this year I have Holland, I have Nine Perfect Strangers, and then I’m off for the rest of year. So, oh well!

The Babygirl star’s workload is rightfully slowing down for 2025. And with Holland arriving later in March with a Prime subscription, it seems like Kidman is probably settling into relax mode. Even though Holland 's SXSW reviews were met with mixed reviews, the Hollywood big hitter received high praise. Hopefully the overall critiques don’t sully the start of her pause, as a pro, I’m sure the Eyes Wide Shut alum has learned to tune that out, especially when taking some R&R.

Nicole Kidman’s Love For Mike White And White Lotus Would Likely End Her Break Immediately

The Moulin Rouge actress also caught up with IndieWire during Holland’s premiere and weighed in on her interest to join the White Lotus phenomenon that White created. She noted that she’s been a long time admirer of the writer-director and has never been asked about her interest previously, she shared:

I don’t think I’ve ever been asked, I’m a massive fan of Mike White, so I would do anything he writes, because I just think he’s phenomenal. I love ‘The White Lotus.’ So there you go.

The Practical Magic alum would be a great fit in the thrilling, uber-rich hotel series. The way White Lotus S3 uniquely stands apart from the previous two seasons feels like a great match for the Practical Magic alum. With all of the dynamic projects the A-Lister has sort of primed her to be a decent contender for a future White Lotus locale. After all Kidman's unexpected character she'd love to return to feels like darker White fodder, he could translate into something special.

We’ll have to wait and see if the match makes it past public praise for now, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Kidman hooked up with White for a project at some point. Hopefully it’s in 2026, or beyond so the 57-year-old can really kick back during her break.