Nicole Kidman Is ‘Top Notch’ In New Thriller Holland, Critics Say, But Is It Enough To Save It From Bad Reviews?
The movie premiered at SXSW.
Nicole Kidman has got to be one of the busiest people in Hollywood, because after appearing in several projects last year, her new mystery thriller Holland is set for release on the 2025 movie schedule for those with an Amazon Prime Video subscription. Before that happens, however, Kidman and co-stars Gael García Bernal and Matthew Macfadyen were among those who attended the film’s premiere at SXSW, and critics are sharing their first reactions.
The film from director Mimi Cave stars Nicole Kidman as Nancy, a teacher who believes her husband, Matthew Macfadyen’s Fred, is leading a double life. She enlists the help of her colleague Dave (Gael García Bernal) to investigate, with their own relationship complicating things. Let’s see what the reactions are from the first people to screen Holland.
Nicole Kidman’s Performance Evokes Favorable Comparisons To The Stepford Wives And To Die For
Matthew Creith of Next Best Picture rates it an 8 out of 10, praising the lead actress’ nuanced performance and Mimi Cave’s direction. The critic writes:
Graeme Guttmann of ScreenRant gives it a 7 out of 10 despite some flaws, as Nicole Kidman more than makes up for them. In Guttmann’s words:
Not all of those who attended a South by Southwest screening, however, think the lead actress was able to help the movie.
Others Say Nicole Kidman Isn’t Enough To Save This ‘Embarrassing Dud’
Chris Bumbray of JoBlo gives Holland a “Terrible” 3 out of 10 and says it’s the biggest disappointment of his film festival experience. The critic calls it a “kind of embarrassing dud” and hopes all involved move onto better things quickly, writing:
Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert.com says Nicole Kidman does her best to inject something interesting into this “lifeless affair,” but by the time Holland even attempts anything interesting, it’s too late. The critic gives the movie 1.5 stars out of 4 and says:
Lovia Gyarkye of THR agrees the big reveal comes too late and takes all of the air out of the movie, ultimately overshadowing a trio of good performances and Mimi Cave’s stylish direction. Gyarkye writes:
The critics seem to agree there are good and bad things to take from Holland, and we don’t have to wait too long to decide for ourselves which outweighs the other. Nicole Kidman’s newest project is set to hit Amazon's Prime Video on Thursday, March 27.
