Tom Brady's Roast Is Long Over, But Rumor Has It There Have Been Some Lingering Impacts On His Family

It’s been nearly two months since retired NFL star Tom Brady sat on the stage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, surrounded by comedians and former teammates to film The Roast of Tom Brady, but it seems some of the bruises sustained that night have yet to heal. Many of the harshest and most hilarious jokes from the live Netflix event centered around Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, and according to rumors, she is still furious with the former quarterback for putting her and their children in that position.

The Roast of Tom Brady (which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription ) featured plenty of shots fired from comedians, celebrities and athletes including Nikki Glaser, Kevin Hart and Rob Gronkowski. The former quarterback certainly took some abuse, but the hardest hits were the ones involving his 2022 divorce, Gisele Bündchen dating her jiu-jitsu instructor and jokes about losing his family. According to sources for OK! magazine , Tom Brady's ex-wife thinks his agreeing to do the roast was just another instance of the QB prioritizing money and himself. The insider said:

Tom’s roast was a phenomenal success, but Gisele says he basically sold out his family for an easy paycheck. She is still furious and telling people Tom never took her or, more importantly, his children’s feelings into consideration. The hurt he’s caused his family isn’t going away anytime soon.

Tom Brady had to have been aware that all aspects of his life — professional and personal — were fair game for the roasters, but it doesn’t sound like Gisele Bündchen was on board, or at least prepared, for how wildly brutal the comments about her and their children would be.

For those watching the Netflix special live and those who attended the roast in person , it was clear that one joke in particular legitimately bothered Tom Brady , prompting the seven-time Super Bowl champion to warn Jeff Ross to back off. That joke, however, wasn’t even about his family, but rather New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Following the roast, the ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneer did express regret over how the event affected his kids, as he said he wouldn’t do another roast . Brady shares 16-year-old Jack with Bridget Moynahan and Benjamin (14) and Vivian (11) with Gisele Bündchen.

The backlash from the event was even rumored to have caused a rift between Gisele Bündchen and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente. In the weeks following the roast, it was reported that Valente and Bündchen had broken up , with the former not comfortable with all of the attention he was receiving and questions about whether or not he was the reason for Tom Brady’s divorce. The jiu-jitsu expert, however, was seen spending time with the model days after the split rumors, so those initial reports may have been exaggerated.

It’s not hard to imagine why Gisele Bündchen would be upset at what was said about her on The Roast of Tom Brady. Just a few of the jokes included:

Look, buddy, you’ve got more rings than I do, but I’ve experienced a couple of things that you’ll never experience: The feeling of being the No. 1 overall draft pick in the NFL and a 28th wedding anniversary. – Drew Bledsoe

– Drew Bledsoe The only thing dumber than you saying yes to this roast was when you said, ‘Hey babe, you should try jiu-jitsu.’ That’s gotta suck. How much would it suck for Tom just knowing your ex-wife’s new boyfriend can beat your ass while eating hers? – Nikki Glaser

– Nikki Glaser You know who also fucked their coach? Gisele, she fucked her karate coach. Tom, how did you not see this coming? Eight karate classes a day? – Kevin Hart