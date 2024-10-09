Nobody Wants This Creator Reveals Fun Way Kristen Bell Show Honors Her Real Life Relationship That Inspired It

Take a seat, fan favorite, hot priest from Fleabag, and make room for the hot rabbi from Netflix’s streaming series Nobody Wants This. If you missed this 2024 TV schedule entry from one of the best streaming services , know that it’s a rom-com in which an agnostic, relationship-forward podcaster (Kristen Bell) and a rabbi (Adam Brody) fall in love. The show reflects the real-life experiences of its creator, Erin Foster. Thankfully for her, their love story wasn’t as bumpy, she even has a nod to her in-laws on the show.

The cast and crew of the one of the newest titles on the 2024 Netflix release schedule have been on the media circuit as of late. With that, Erin Foster recently joined The LadyGang podcast to discuss her hit series. During the conversation, Foster was asked if her parents-in-law had watched the show, and it was then that she shared a sweet behind-the-scenes tidbit regarding her mother-in-law:

They haven’t seen it. Although, my mother-in-law, I put a little Easter egg of her in. She's in the opening Temple scene, sitting next to the woman that's playing her. … She was really excited.

If that doesn’t make the series all the more sweet, I don’t know what will. It seems that creative decision also serves as an indicator of the relationship the Nobody Wants This EP has with her in-laws. She shared that her relationship was not anywhere as complicated as the one portrayed on screen and humorously discussed the ways in which she's managed to get into their good graces:

But the truth is, [my parents-in-law] love me. I’m lovable. I converted to Judaism. It’s like the ultimate way to get your in-laws to love you. And so, they’re excited, and they’re having a viewing party with all their friends, which is really cute.

I'm glad the real relationships are much stronger than the ones portrayed on the show. Of course, it makes total sense as to why the bonds on the romantic comedy series would be more complex. Like Erin Foster explained during her interview, for the sake of entertainment, drama sometimes has to be injected into the proceedings.

As Erin Foster also explained amid the chat, she and her team pitched the series to many different streamers, but all rejected the idea, except for Netflix. Since its late-September release, the show seems to have struck a chord. Nobody Wants This scored success on Rotten Tomatoes (though some called out what they believed to be Jewish stereotypes). Whether it’s because of people having fallen in love with Adam Brody on classic teen show The O.C., people enjoying Kristen Bell's charm and humor or viewers finding relatable elements, this series is making an impact.

News on the show's future has yet to be divulged, but there's already buzz and speculation (and concern) about Season 2 and what it could hold. I’m hoping for a lot more funny sibling one-liners, incredible mother-in-laws, and even more time with Bell and Brody. And, hopefully, it continues to pay homage to Erin Foster’s real husband and her in-laws and add an extra special layer in the process If you haven’t caught up on Nobody Wants This, it's now streamable with a Netflix subscription .