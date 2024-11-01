'Nobody Wants This' Creator Worked On The OC Before The Netflix Gig (Too Bad Adam Brody Completely Forgot)

It’s no secret that Nobody Wants This has been one of the biggest hits to come from the 2024 Netflix Movie and TV Schedule. What may come as a surprise to some longtime Adam Brody fans going back to the early aughts is that the rom-com show’s creator, Erin Foster, was a part of Seth Cohen’s world of The O.C. The only thing is, Brody had to be told what character she played.

The Fleishman is in Trouble alum was a guest on Erin and Sara Foster’s real podcast, The World’s First Podcast, which was the inspiration for the current Netflix hit show’s fictitious one. The trio discussed their series, which also stars Kristen Bell and has already been greenlit for Season 2, along with life offline, and how Erin Foster and Brody were on The O.C. together.

When asked about his memory of the elder sister on the Fox teen drama, he not only didn’t remember, but he had always thought it was younger sister Erin Foster who was on the West Coast cast. He had this to say:

No, I assumed it was Sara… I thought it was Sara until like I was doing press for this and somebody told me it wasn’t.

After the admission, all shared a good laugh and mused about which was the bigger insult to the sisters, respectively. The exchange was all in good fun and the sisters shared that Erin did look different while filming the show. Brody explained that the only reason why he doesn’t recall the Foster sister being on was because they never had a scene together, saying:

I don’t remember the scene. I don’t remember what anyone looked like…We never worked together.

The Nobody Wants This creator confirmed that the two didn’t have any crossover screen time two decades ago, and her story arc was small. She was involved with a Marissa Cooper plot that was at the end of the third season.

We never worked together and I was bad. Truly bad in the show and I had very minimal scenes. And none of them were with you. They were all with Mischa [Barton], I think, and Volchok. The guy who played my boyfriend.

The two seemed destined to cross paths again at some point, and I’m glad that Foster saw that Brody was the perfect pick for Noah. Many have been all-in on and have nothing but love for his portrayal of the hot Rabbi, including his O.C. alum, Rachel Bilson.

Not only have many loved the 44-year-old in the role, but he’s been quite amused with the memes about the show. The whole thing is very Brody and just perpetuates all the good vibes surrounding the success, even if he may have goofed on what sister terrorized Marissa Cooper. The important thing is they reunited and have another hit show shared between their resumes.

If you’d like to watch Nobody Wants This, you can stream it with a Netflix subscription. Or if you’d like to head back to California to catch Brody and Foster, you can stream The O.C. with an HBO Max subscription.