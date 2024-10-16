As Adam Brody Receives Love For Nobody Wants This, His O.C. Co-Star Rachel Bilson Weighs In On The Hype

Before we were swooning over Adam Brody and Kristen Bell in Nobody Wants This, there was another on-screen relationship the Noah actor was in that people obsessed over. Seth and Summer from The O.C. were everything, and the two who played them, Brody and Rachel Bilson, did briefly date in real life, but it didn’t last. Overall, Seth Cohen was the funny, romantic nerd who stole the network show and many of our hearts back then. Now, Bilson herself has similar feelings about her co-star's character in the 2024 TV schedule hit, and she weighed in on the recognition he's getting for it.

Many have loved the Kid Detective star’s performance as the hot rabbi, and he's sparked a lot of Nobody Wants This hype and conversations about The O.C. and his small arc as one of Rory’s best boyfriends in Gilmore Girls. His oddball charm is palpable in the refreshing modern romantic comedy, and it's worth noting that Noah has a bit of Seth Cohen energy. So, recently, Bilson shared with People that she’s always known the fan love and success was in the cards for Brody, and she's thrilled about the success of his Netflix show:

I feel like it's always been there. But if it is, it's well deserved. I mean, he is awesome. He's the best.

His resume has led him to partake in plenty of notable titles on the big screen and in series since his Orange County days. Jennifer’s Body, American Fiction, and Fleishman Is in Trouble, are just a few of the hits he’s played supporting roles in. However, many of us have been waiting for Brody to return to a leading role and get the recognition he deserves, Bilson included.

Although she hasn’t sat down to see Brody alongside Kristen Bell in one of Netflix’s best shows of the year, she’s heard only good things and is pleased for them. She shared that both he and Bell are her type of people while explaining:

I hear everyone loves it and I couldn't be more excited, 'cause literally Kristen and Adam both I love, and are like my people. So I'm really excited about it and excited for them.

It's worth noting that Bilson and Brody dated during the first three years of the Fox series, and they split in 2006. The teen drama was an incredibly popular show and enraptured many viewers while on air both with storylines and the actors’ personal lives. The O.C. centered around four teens and their issues, ranging from family life to run-ins with the law, and of course, high school enemies.

Many teens fell in love with it, Body, Bilson and the cast, and now they're all grown up and loving Nobody Wants This.

If you want to head back to ‘Californiaaa’ and catch Seth Cohen in all his glory you can do so with a Hulu subscription or Max subscription. Or, if you’d like to watch or rewatch Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This you can do so with a Netflix subscription.