I Already Love Adam Brody And Nobody Wants This, But Hearing His Reaction To All The Memes About The Show Makes Me Adore Him Even More

It’s safe to say Nobody Wants This is one of the breakout hits among Netflix’s 2024 releases , and that became abundantly clear when all the memes about Adam Brody and his character Noah started popping up and going viral. Now, one of his co-stars has opened up about how the actor reacted to these silly posts, and his response to all this makes me love him and this rom-com series even more!

While it’s been over a month since Nobody Wants This came out, it’s still a big topic of conversation, to the point that there is a funny Instagram post about how to dress up as Brody’s character Noah for Halloween that the cast has seen and spoken about in their group chat. So, while chatting about that with Elite Daily , Jackie Tohn, who plays Noah’s sister-in-law Esther on the show, also revealed that The O.C. star has no idea where these memes and posts are coming from, explaining:

The cutest thing happened, because Adam's not on Instagram or like the internet. And the first time Tim [Simons] sent a bunch of funny memes about the show, Adam was like 'Huh, I love these, where did you get them?' 'Uh, the internet, my guy.' Instagram! It's just so sweet that Instagram is not part of his life.

What can I say, we love a man who is chronically not online. I always find it really funny when people don’t understand the internet and specifically meme culture. However, the fact that Brody learned about the infatuation so many have with his character via the cast group chat and didn’t know where it originated is truly hilarious and endearing.

After many of us binged Nobody Wants This with our Netflix subscriptions , the renaissance of Adam Brody began. He was a teen heartthrob in the early 2000s because of shows like The O.C. and Gilmore Girls, and it was like a love that had always been there was reignited years and years later when he appeared on the screen as Rabbai Noah.

That’s how the memes began, and there’s a whole lot of hilarious love floating around the internet for this actor. However, the fact that he didn’t really know it happened and then was still confused about where it wall was coming from makes all this even better.

It also makes me even more excited for Season 2 of the show!

Nobody Wants This was quickly renewed for a second season, and it’s supposed to return on the 2025 TV schedule . That alone is thrilling. However, hearing this story from Tohn shows off how much this cast adores each other and their fans, which amplifies the enthusiasm for what’s to come big time.

So, as we wait for Season 2, here’s hoping we get more memes. And even more importantly, here’s hoping they find their way to Adam Brody. He deserves to enjoy them without having to actually go on the internet, since he’s an adorably chronically not online king who deserves to stay that way.