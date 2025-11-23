OG Twilight Actors Reveal Their Failed Attempt To Join Netflix's Animated Revamp: 'We Couldn't Even Get An Audition'
Well... this sucks.
While we don’t know when, sometime in the future, you’ll be able to see a new adaptation of Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight with a Netflix subscription. In early 2024, Lionsgate announced they were making an animated series based on the vampire phenomenon, and months later, it was shared that it would be a Netflix project. If you were hoping to hear the original voices behind the movies, it sounds like that’s off the table per recent comments from the cast.
Peter Facinelli (Carlisle), Ashley Greene (Alice), Kellan Lutz (Emmett) and Jackson Rathbone (Jasper) of the original Twilight cast reunited with fans at Motor City Comic Con in Michigan last week. During a panel discussion hosted by ScreenRant, they revealed they tried and failed to get involved in the series, which is an adaptation specifically of Midnight Sun. As Rathbone revealed:
What? If you’re a Twilight fan, you know that Midnight Sun is the original Twilight story, but from the perspective of Edward Cullen instead of Bella Swan. With that in mind, it features his vampire clan a lot more than the original story, and could have been a great opportunity for these supporting actors to get more time to tell their iconic characters’ stories.
During the panel, Rathbone shared that he and his co-stars actually learned about the existence of the in-development TV show from fans, and even knows someone who auditioned for it. However, when they reached out to the powers that be about getting involved, they were shut down. No casting announcements have been made for the Twilight TV show, but we suspect Netflix wants to go in a new direction with this series. Facinelli had this to say:
While the actor behind Carlisle is understandably disappointed, he also said he’s “sure it'll be great in its own right." Ashley Greene also offered support for whoever takes over their roles, saying, “We wish them the best". The Alice Cullen actress hilariously said, “We still sound so young!" before her sweet and professional comments.
You can own the entire five-film Twilight Saga on Blu-ray now.
A new era of Twilight cast members may be upon us, but these actors will never not be famous for playing the roles in the original movies. Taylor Lautner is doing a show called Werewolf Hunter and Kristen Stewart is about to be in a new vampire movie. The five-film saga recently came back to theaters as the book series turned just 20, and the Cullen Clan continues to keep busy going to all sorts of fan-centric conventions, past the Michigan appearance.
So, while they might not be the new project, at least they are all still staying connected to the franchise and the genre.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.