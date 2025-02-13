Twilight’s Taylor Lautner Might Be Headed For Television, And People Have Polarizing Thoughts About The Premise Of The Supernatural Show

After a steady career as a child actor that culminated with the iconic role of Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga, Taylor Lautner took a break from acting. However, the former teen idol/heartthrob is ready to get back on camera with a brand new supernatural-inspired show. As with most things these days, people have wildly polarizing thoughts about the premise of said series and Lautner’s involvement in the potential project.

According to Variety, Amazon MGM Studios and Lautner are currently in development on Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter. The meta-supernatural show is said to follow the Twilight cast member as he plays a heightened version of himself who is recruited to join a secret society of werewolf trackers. The group seeks Lautner out because of his expertise on the supernatural creature, given he played one on screen for several years. Ultimately, the job complicates things as he is now forced to live a double life: Hollywood actor by day and a werewolf hunter by night.

The news of Lautner’s potential return to acting definitely excited fans of his who grew up proudly wearing “Team Jacob” shirts during the height of The Twilight Saga craze. For some, the excitement stems from simply being able to see the actor doing what he does best again, like @KatlaAncrum, who simply tweeted:

You know what hell yeah

Other fans seem to be entirely on board with the zany premise, like @potatosalad199 who channeled a popular meme, writing:

Im sat, the Amazon employees are scared and asking me to leave because it has no release date yet but I'm simply too sat.

However, there is a small subset of fans of The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl actor who acknowledged that the plot is a little out there. Still, in an age where it feels like every new and upcoming release is a spin-off or a reboot, maybe being a bit weird is a good thing, as @tj_isdaname posted alongside a "Count me in, dudes" GIF from The Office:

this joint sound stupid as hell but I'm in for it sometimes you gotta embrace stupid goofy shit this will be one of those things

Unfortunately, not everyone is optimistic about Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter’s potential. Despite being one of the biggest franchises of the 2010s, The Twilight Saga and its actors, by extension, have managed to acquire a dedicated following of haters. And the recent news of this project has definitely awoken a few. Like @averybooks, who took a shot at Lautner’s absence from Hollywood in recent years, writing:

he's literally creating the new meaning of the word jobless my god

It's a sentiment that reads a bit harsh, especially when one considers that Lautner isn’t the only Hollywood star signing on to these meta-roles. In 2022, Nicolas Cage played a fictionalized version of himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which ended up delighting critics and viewers alike. So, maybe let's not knock it until we try it.

Still, some are having a hard time buying into the wacky premise, going as far as wondering if AI had something to do with it, as @ashlacosplay wrote:

Did they ask chat for ideas because they don't want to pay a real writer?

However, the loudest critiques appear to be from fans of television as a whole, who express frustration in their beloved, original shows getting canceled while silly ideas like this are seemingly greenlit. As @GianzGmez colorfully put it:

Let me get this right. You (Hollywood CEOs) cancel shows like Stitchers, Swamp Thing, Constantine, Prodigal Son, Forever and Dead Boy Detectives, but greenlight this shit

Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter isn’t the first potential new show to face such polarizing opinions from TV viewers, and it certainly won’t be the last.

While it’s unlikely the show will appear on the 2025 TV Schedule, there is a part of me that hopes it does see the light of day just so we can get Lautner back on camera. Until then, you can see him in the Twilight movies by streaming them with a Peacock subscription.