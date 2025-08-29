The Twilight Movies Are Coming Back To Theaters In Time For Halloween, And I Need To Talk About The Scenes I'm Dying To See On The Big Screen Again

Along with experiencing all the new 2025 movie releases coming to theaters this year, it’s a blast to relive old favorites with an audience on the big screen. And the latest franchise to get this treatment is officially set to be the Twilight films. As a longtime fan, I want to talk about the four major scenes I'm thrilled to see in theaters again.

The ‘Say It Out Loud’ Scene In Twilight

Now that I think about it, I’m not sure I actually saw Twilight for the first time in theaters – I think it was on DVD, but I definitely want to buy a ticket on Fathom Entertainment for a Twilight showing especially to see the first time Bella figures out Edward Cullen is a vampire. I know people love to make fun of this series of vampire movies , but I’m personally never getting over the stylistic and totally punk rock direction Catherine Hardwicke gave to the first film, including its iconic blue filter. Twilight is playing in theaters on October 29.

Bella’s Italian Mad Dash In New Moon

Another big moment I’m dying to see again is the epic moment in New Moon when Bella races off to Italy with Alice Cullen in order to save Edward from exposing himself as a vampire to the public by taking his shirt off and getting all sparkly in the sunlight. I truly think the sequence is thrillingly shot, and it makes for a really emotional moment between Edward and Bella. (No wonder: Robert Pattinson is one of our best actors working today !) New Moon is playing in theaters on October 30.

Edward & Bella's Wedding In Breaking Dawn Part 1

Oddly enough, the movie I didn’t pick a scene from, Eclipse, is the Twilight movie playing on the day of Halloween, October 31, but while I don’t have a special scene to highlight, I absolutely want to go back to theaters to catch the third one film in the franchise as well. However: not as much as I want to see Edward and Bella’s wedding scene in Breaking Dawn Part 1. In a series with a lot of drama, this is the most romantic scene in the franchise, and it’d be so nostalgic to me to relive it with an audience. Breaking Dawn Part 1 will be in theaters on November 1.

The Twist Ending In Breaking Dawn Part 2

Finally, one more big scene I'm anticipating seeing in theaters from Twilight is the big ending twist in Breaking Dawn Part 2 that had book fans like me completely shocked and then amazed. The final movie in the series (which is admittedly my least favorite of the series) really threw me for a loop when it chose to show Alice’s visions and make us believe all of the death and chaos was really happening. The last Twilight movie is set to end the franchise’s theatrical takeover on November 2.

Clearly there’s a lot here I want to see; the question is which I will pick to see, or if I’ll just splurge on a week of theatrical showings? Since the Twilight movies aren’t on Netflix , it feels like a really fun event to go to during spooky season, especially as we wait to hear more about the Twilight animated series on the way .