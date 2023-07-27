OK, I Just Watched The First Three Episodes Of Twisted Metal And Wow

Spoiler Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first three episodes of Twisted Metal. If you have yet to watch the show, put your car in reverse and come back later.

My love of the Twisted Metal property is well-documented. I’ve written about it , made countless social media posts regarding the vehicular combat games, and some of my most cherished video game memories are of taking on multiple enemies in places like rooftops, freeways, and even Antarctica. And so when I learned an adaptation was in the works , I knew I had to start watching as soon as episodes dropped.

And I did just that…

When Twisted Metal debuted on the 2023 TV schedule , I woke up before the Sun (like the mid ‘90s version of myself waking up early to play a few rounds before school) and watched the first three episodes of the Peacock original series . And let me tell you, this show is a violent, hilarious, and all around fun experience so far….

I Was Prepared For Violence, But This Is Wild

The Twisted Metal games have always been violent by nature – you go up against other armored vehicles in a destruction derby with guns – and so I was expecting to see some blood and light gore once the show picked up. However, I was not prepared for the gratuitous violence and over-the-top situations on display in the first three episodes of the new show.

Cannibals turning a kitchen into a hellish buffet of cooked-up body parts (with the latest victims still alive and marinated in teriyaki), Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) witnessing her brother’s suicide, Agent Stone (Thomas Haden Church) straight-up shooting guys point blank in the head, and John Doe (Anthony Mackie) using his new windshield blades to wipe away a trail of blood after shooting a bandit where the Sun don’t shine are just some of the visceral displays of action. This is wild!

The Twisted Metal Trademark Sick Humor Is Here, And It's Awesome

From the first game’s canned full-motion video endings to off-putting jokes present throughout later games in the series (see: running over “groupies” in Twisted Metal 2), the franchise has long had a distinct and sick sense of humor, and I’m so glad that carried over into the new TV show.

Anthony Mackie’s character is especially funny whenever he’s making sick jokes while running down and shooting marauders and zealous “law enforcement officers” on his quest to deliver a package to New Chicago, but that’s just part of it. The aforementioned cannibal scene is terrifying but also hilarious, especially when one of the captors starts sprinkling lemon pepper on his next meat plate. And then there’s Sweet Tooth (Will Arnett/Samoa Joe), whose unhinged Vegas show is a highlight of the show’s second episode.

There's A Deep Cut In The Second Episode That Had Me Rolling

There are a ton of references in Twisted Metal, so much so that I felt like the meme of Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood watching the first three episodes. From a copy of the original game (in its rectangular case) landing on John Doe’s windshield early on to a “Calypso is Real” sign referencing the founder of the Twisted Metal tournament to Quiet’s car looking just like Shadow’s hearse in the games, it was like an Easter Egg hunt while walking down Memory Lane.

But the best is a deep cut in the second episode in which Sweet Tooth pulls out a paper bag and introduces him as “Harold.” As soon as I saw that oh so familiar bag in the demented clown’s lair, I knew it was “Crazy Harold the Wacky Lunch Sack,” Sweet Tooth’s best friend and prize for winning the tournament. If there’s more like this, I’m going to be more than pleased with this show.

That Better Not Be The Last We See Of Sweet Tooth

Again, as of the time of this writing, I have only watched the first three episodes of Twisted Metal, but plan to finish the 10-episode season in the coming days. That being said, I really hope we see more of Sweet Tooth later on in the series, because the character is honestly one of the most fun things about the show at this stage. And I have sneaking suspicion that we’ll see the clown and his iconic ice cream truck somewhere down the road.

When we last see him, Sweet Tooth lets John and Quiet leave his Las Vegas hotel and says that he’s taking the show on the road. What that means for the former mental patient (and everyone else in the Divided States of America) is anyone’s guess, but it’s going to be awesome, that’s for sure!

There's Something For Everyone, Even Those Who Haven't Played The Games

Though Twisted Metal has a lot of fun tricks and treats for fans of the games, this doesn’t mean the show is made exclusively for those who grew up with the franchise. In fact, the series deviates from the original story enough that it feels like its own entity, with several characters and references being the only real ties to the PlayStation games.

Yeah, there’s still the vehicular combat element to the show, but instead of fighting in a tournament, John Doe is in a race against time to traverse the wasteland that is America years after everything went south. And considering the episodes are all 30 minutes or less , even those with the shortest of attention spans will be able to stay up with it.

That Late '90s Soundtrack Is Really Taking Me Back

In the first few episodes of Twisted Metal you are treated to iconic late ‘90s songs like Oasis’ “Champagne Supernova,” Len’s “Steal My Sunshine,” Aqua’s “Barbie Girl,” and Sisqo’s “The Thong Song,” the latter of which played a prominent role in John Doe and Sweet Tooth’s first interaction .

Hearing these songs in a show based on one of my favorite video games is really taking me back to those afternoons playing PlayStation in my older brother’s room in the late ‘90s. And honestly, the thought of hearing more songs like those as the season goes on has me even more excited.

I Can't Wait To See Where This Ride Takes Us

As good as the show has been so far, I can’t wait to see where this ride takes us as John Doe and Quiet (and hopefully Sweet Tooth) make their way across the broken landscape of America. We haven’t even met all the Twisted Metal cast , with Saturday Night Live standout Chloe Fineman and Jason Mantzoukas having yet to be introduced nearly a third of the way through the season.

What will happen between now and the final episode is anyone’s guess, but I’ll be riding shotgun for it.

All in all, Twisted Metal is one hell of a ride so far, and it could very well become one of my favorite video game adaptations by the time I finish the first season. If you still haven't checked it out, make sure you have a Peacock Premium subscription .

