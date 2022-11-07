One Netflix Movie That’s Quietly Drumming Up Interest From Fans This Week

This awards season is starting to heat up as contender after contender hits theaters and streaming. While front runners are already starting to emerge, a favorite surprise film from Netflix is starting to gain audience interest. The German film, All Quiet on the Western Front premiered on Netflix on October 28th to rave reviews from critics, and is Germany’s Academy Awards submission for Best International Feature.

All Quiet on the Western Front is directed by Edward Berger and is about a young German soldier who enlists in World War I with his friends in 1914. Soon, they are exposed to the harsh realities of war as they fight for their country on the western front. The film is based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque. The source material is quite popular, as it was adapted by the United States in 1930, and went on to win Best Picture. In addition, an adaption starring Daniel Radcliffe was previously rumored. Germany clearly was able to effectively reimagine the novel, as All Quiet on the Western Front is a harrowing anti-war film that faithfully communicates the messages behind the source material.

The film was lauded at the Toronto Film Festival when it premiered, and now upon a wide Netflix release, audiences are finally experiencing the film themselves. Many are having emotional reactions including The Cinéprism, who praised the films storytelling and cinematography.

🎬 All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) - NetflixIntense • Brutal • HorrifyingA top-notch anti-war film from Germany with exceptional attention to detail in storytelling and cinematography, showcasing the gruesome nature of war with minor hiccups.Highly Recommended. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/d0PWa6fXS4November 1, 2022 See more

Another Twitter user called the film a masterpiece on Netflix’s part, and noted that the film will be something to look out for at the Oscars.

'All quiet on the Western front' on Netflix is a masterpiece, probably one of the greatest war movies ever made. If Oscars do give a fuck about foreign movies, this one should be sweeping all awardsOctober 28, 2022 See more

Another tweet highlighted the film, saying that the film is a Netflix movie definitely worth the watch.

This netflix movie is worth it. All Quiet On the Western Front pic.twitter.com/EHqeGB6iCoOctober 30, 2022 See more

The Twitter user below was particularly taken by the inherent message of All Quiet on the Western Front, and what it says about how wars are fought in general.

Watched ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ on Netflix last night. A reminder of what the privileged few, sitting comfortably and in safety 50 miles behind the front line, can get millions of men to do to each other. pic.twitter.com/lIF4Ba9laGNovember 1, 2022 See more

Lastly, this Twitter movie reviewer could not give the film enough praise, comparing the film to previous Oscar favorites 1917 and The Revenant.

All Quiet on the Western Front is one of 2022’s best. It’s a emotional, stressful, trilling, and bleak film that doesn’t pull any punches. The Directing and Cinematography are top notch. This film is The Revenant + 1917. We need more war movies like this. Can’t recommend enough. pic.twitter.com/dthHR8W46gOctober 29, 2022 See more

With an incredible ensemble cast and mind-blowing cinematography, All Quiet on the Western Front is an instant classic, pleasing both audiences and critics alike. It may be one of the best films set during World War I, and one of the best films to watch on Netflix right now. While international films don’t always get the same Best Picture buzz as domestically produced movies, All Quiet may be the exception based on these early reactions. If Parasite and Drive My Car have set any precedent, I wouldn’t count All Quiet on the Western Front out.

Netflix subscribers can stream All Quiet on the Western Front on the platform now. Also, make sure you check out our feature on where to watch other potential Oscar contenders as we move closer to awards season. For more information on other films coming to streaming later this year, check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 movie release schedule.