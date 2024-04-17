One Piece’s Biggest Dubbed Episode To Date Is Coming To Streaming, And Just In Time For Monkey D. Luffy’s Birthday

If ever there was a time to be a One Piece fan, it’s now. Not only has the popular manga by Eiichiro Oda been adapted into a live-action series available to Netflix subscribers, with that version of One Piece set to return for Season 2, the anime adaptation is still going strong after 25 years and ranks as one of the best animated TV shows. On that note, the biggest dubbed episode of One Piece so far isn’t just coming to streaming soon, it’ll arrive on Monkey D. Luffy’s birthday.

Although Netflix has been releasing the latest subbed episodes of the One Piece anime within the last few months to join its library of older episodes, Crunchyroll is still the best streaming service to be subscribed to if you want access to the entirety of One Piece. Whether you have already done that or need to do so, if you’re in any way a fan of watching Luffy’s long-running journey to become King of the Pirates, make sure to mark off the character’s birthday, May 5th, on your calendar. On 4 pm PT that day, the English dub of One Piece Season 14 Voyage 15 will premiere on Crunchyroll, with the launch encompassing episodes 1062 to 1073.

Arguably the biggest of this bunch is 1071, which will feature the debut of Monkey D. Luffy’s Gear 5 transformation. As those who follow One Piece know, the stretching powers that Luffy gained after eating the Gum-Gum Fruit also give him the ability to transform his body into different “gears,” and Gear 5 is the strongest form yet. Here’s the synopsis for Episode 1071 if you’re eager to learn more:

Bouncing on the ground and becoming a giant, Luffy enjoys his new, bizarre power while Kaido is bewildered and can’t make sense of it. Meanwhile, Kid, Law, and Luffy’s other allies continue the fight down below against flames and enemies alike, waiting for Luffy to emerge victorious.

But these episodes aren’t the only things that One Piece fans can look forward to soon on Crunchyroll (which as a number of other great anime to watch). It was also teased that a “treasure trove of special surprises” will also be released on May 5th, and two days later, the following One Piece English dubbed TV specials will hit the platform in the United States, Canada, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand:

3D2Y

Episode of Sabo

Adventure of Nebulandia

Heart of Gold

Episode of East Blue

Episode of Skypiea

That’s a lot for One Piece fans to get ready for in the coming weeks, but there’s one more anime-related goodie for them on the books for 2024. Late last year, it was announced that an anime series remake of One Piece is in development at Netflix called The One Piece, and it will pick back up from the very beginning, i.e. the East Blue Saga. As for the next season of the live-action One Piece, since filming is set to begin in June, it’s likely not going to be released until sometime in 2025.

If you’ve read this far, but haven’t checked out the One Piece anime and manga, I encourage to either read/watch those, or at least test the waters first with the live-action show. Otherwise, scan through our 2024 TV schedule to see what shows are currently airing or premiering soon.