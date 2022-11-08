North West Trolls Mom Kim Kardashian In Another Classic TikTok

Kanye West may have taken issue with his daughter having a TikTok account with mom Kim Kardashian , but it would be hard for anybody to argue that the 9-year-old prankster has a knack for crafting entertaining content. Keeping her mother humble like only one’s child can, North West is infamous for trolling the reality TV star. Now she has done it again, sharing a TikTok video in which she cosplays as Kardashian, lip syncing to some of her mom’s most dramatic scenes from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

North West, the oldest of Kimye’s four children, donned a blonde wig, some black shades and wrapped herself in Balenciaga caution tape , and proceeded to roast Kim Kardashian by pantomiming some of her mom’s viral moments from the family’s previous reality show on E!. Check out North’s latest TikTok masterpiece:

Kim’s daughter seemed to be taking a page from her aunt Kourtney Kardashian’s book, as she recalled the infamous Keeping Up With the Kardashians scene in which the reality star sobbed after dropping a $75,000 diamond earring in the ocean while vacationing in Bora Bora. (Kourtney infamously deadpanned, “ Kim, there’s people that are dying ,” in response to her sister’s freakout.)

Kimye’s eldest then lip-synced to the camera her mom’s viral quote, “I hate my sisters. I never want to look at their ugly faces again,” before audio played of Kim hitting sister Khloé with her bag as she told her, “Don’t be [bleep]ing rude!”

This is the latest in a long list of fabulous Kim Kardashian roasts at the hands of North West. Fans became aware of just how savage North could be when she screamed, "No pictures!" at members of the paparazzi in 2017. She later brought that ferocity to members of her own family, when she crashed her mom’s social distancing PSA during the pandemic. In September 2021, the SKIMS founder posted a video of North accusing her of talking “different” when recording sponsored videos. North went on to mock Kim’s influencer voice as she claimed to have received “this new mask and this new bronzerrrr.”

Kim Kardashian even dropped a good story about her daughter on Season 1 of The Kardashians, recalling that most of the photos from their Christmas card shoot were unusable because “North was sticking out her middle finger.”

While this latest post from the 9-year-old was pretty epic, Kim Kardashian isn’t the only family member that North West has transformed into recently. In celebrating her grandmother Kris Jenner’s birthday, North joined the KarJenner siblings in dressing up like the famous momager . Clearly this kid just knows how to amuse the masses -- and critique her famous mother in the process.