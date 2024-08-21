One Very TikTok Reason Fans Are Convinced Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Are (Possibly) On The Way Down The Aisle

Hardly a day goes by when a celebrity who’s known to be in a romantic relationship doesn’t have fans all atwitter about the possibility of impending marriage, and the same is currently true about Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez. The singer, actress and cooking enthusiast went public with her romance with music producer Benny Blanco in December 2023, and there is now a very TikTok reason that fans are convinced the duo might be on their way down the aisle.

Why Do Fans Think Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Are Engaged?

In theory we all understand the need that some celebrities have for wanting to keep some of their lives to themselves, at least for a while before letting literally everyone in the world in on even the best news. However, that will absolutely never stop fans from speculating, especially if they think clues are being dropped.

It was in early August that Selena Gomez posted a mirror selfie that showed Benny Blanco by her side (but facing the other way) with her left ring finger cheekily covered with emoji hearts that got people talking. Now TMZ notes that her followers have sleuthed even harder, and uncovered the fact that the “Love On” singer has started following CMG Weddings & Events on TikTok. If you’re thinking, “Who cares?” you need to get some more coffee and start your day over, because, guys…Selena’s following a wedding planner on social media!

Early 2023 saw rumors that the Wizards of Waverly Place alum was dating former One Direction member Zayn Malik , but it was just a few months later that Gomez proudly announced that she was single to some soccer players, so if there was a budding romance there, it didn’t last for very long. Luckily, she and Blanco had been buddies for quite a while already by that time, having worked together first in 2019 on the song “I Can’t Get Enough.”

They then collaborated again on her summer 2023 tune, “Single Soon,” and it seems like that was enough to really spark something that made them take their friendship and working relationship further. In early December of that year, Gomez confirmed that they’d been dating for six months, and not only have they continued to show their love for one another by popping up in the comments on their social media, but they’ve been seen out and about many times, including Blanco joining the “Come & Get It” songstress for her many award season red carpet appearances.

So, are Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco engaged and already planning a wedding? Neither of them has confirmed anything, so we truly don’t know. But, we should all take comfort in knowing that not only do they seem really happy together, but when they’re ready to share any updates on their romance, they likely won’t be shy in doing so.