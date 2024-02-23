Selena Gomez Rocked Barbiecore For Her New Music Video, And I'm Loving How Benny Blanco Showed Up In The Comments

Selena Gomez wears so many coats and other classy fashions in the Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building. But the singer and actress in real life isn’t far off from the fun looks featured in her music videos. Not only do I love Gomez’s new Barbiecore outfit in her music video “Love On,” but her new beau Benny Blanco showing up in the comments is giving me all the feels.

Pop star and actress Selena Gomez has come a long way from being referred to as a “Disney kid” after Wizards of Waverly Place finished its run in 2012. The 31-year-old starlet is now a beautiful grown woman wearing classic styles in her new music video you can easily compare to Audrey Hepburn or Grace Kelly. Gomez posted behind-the-scenes Instagram photos of herself in her new music video “Love On” wearing a hot pink dress and feathered skirt you’d think was picked out by Mattel Inc. Take a look at the gorgeous photos down below:

Mean Girls may have saved their pink for Wednesdays, but Barbie’s summer release inspired Barbiecore to make pink the color of 2023 all year long. The pink fashion movement might be in because of the film’s lead Margot Robbie , and stars like Megan Fox, Sydney Sweeney, The Kardashians, and now Selena Gomez are continuing the fashion trend so it stays pink for the upcoming year.

Not only am I loving Selena Gomez’s hot pink “Love On” look, but I love how the leading man in her life, music producer Benny Blanco, took the time to comment “omg !!!!” in the post. It’s incredibly cute how supportive he is of her high-class style and how he shows that love to the world.

The Only Murders in the Building star’s new flirty single can be interpreted as a glimpse of the headspace she’s at now with her new beau. In the music video of the energized pop song, a very happy Gomez is eating croissants and jumping around in her pink, white, and black Parisian gowns living a life full of love. While it looked like the former child star was already having fun telling soccer players she was “single,” it appears the fun will still continue for her as she enters a new relationship with Blanco all pretty in pink.

According to People , Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s relationship went professional before romantic. She first collaborated with the music producer in 2019 on the song “I Can’t Get Enough" featuring Tainy and J Balvin. In 2023, they worked together again on Gomez’s new song “Single Soon.” On December 7th, the Another Cinderella Story star confirmed she and Blanco have been dating for the past six months after liking and leaving comments on Instagram posts that spoke of the couple dating. The loving couple have continued to document their relationship on social media as they’ve been each other’s dates during awards season at the Golden Globes and the Emmys this year.