Rumors Have Swirled Selena Gomez Is Dating Zayn Malik And Now There’s More Fuel On The Fire

Selena Gomez has been a busy woman lately, and that’s aside from her headline-making feud with Hailey Bieber and the Jenners. The actress has been focused on filming the third season of Only Murders in the Building, complete with what appears to be her recent take on Father of the Bride for the breakout Hulu comedy. There's some buzz about her personal life lately as well, as rumors have been swirling about her dating former One Direction member Zayn Malik.

The two singers were allegedly seen on a date at a restaurant in New York City last week, per a now-viral TikTok, and were even seen kissing. Since then, the rumors have been flying. Now, a recent outing is adding more fuel to the fire. According to DailyMail, the former Disney star was seen out and about with Zayn Malik’s personal assistant Taryn Zimmerman.

Of course, neither Gomez nor Malik have confirmed or denied the rumors, so this is all just speculation. A source reportedly told Entertainment Tonight that their initial date involved hand-holding and kissing and that they were obviously comfortable with each other. The “Pillowtalk” singer is said to have wanted to see where things could go with Gomez, but as of now, it’s all just rumors.

Since Selena Gomez is filming Only Murders in the Building in New York, it’s possible that she’s just meeting up with friends in between filming, and hanging out with Zayn Malik’s personal assistant was just a coincidence. Right now, nothing is confirmed, and the only people who really know what’s going on are Gomez and Malik. Though, if this is just PR for a surprise collaboration, I would be completely okay with that.

Zayn Malik and model Gigi Hadid broke things off in October 2021, just over a year after welcoming a baby girl together. And just a year after that, Hadid was rumored to be seeing Leonardo DiCaprio, and Malik was allegedly unhappy about it. While Malik seemed to have not liked what his baby mama was doing, Hadid allegedly has no problem with his and Gomez’s potential relationship. A source reportedly told Us Weekly that as long as Malik is happy and stable and continues to be a good co-parent for their daughter, she’s fine with whoever he goes out with.

Whatever the relationship status is for Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik, fans will undoubtedly continue to be curious unless one of them goes on the record one way or the other. If love is in the air, at least Gomez seemingly has the stamp of approval from Gigi Hadid. The singer/actress certainly has the stamp of approval from Only Murders in the Building fans for her performance as Mabel, which you can find streaming with a Hulu subscription!