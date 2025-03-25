How Diddy Reportedly Just Scored A Legal Victory Ahead Of His Sex Trafficking Trial

News
By published

This comes less than two months ahead of the trial.

Sean &quot;P. Diddy&quot; Combs appears in the &quot;Gotta Move On&quot; music video
(Image credit: Love Records/Motown Records)

Since P. Diddy’s arrest in September, he’s remained behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. The 55-year-old, whose real name is Sean Combs, is facing multiple federal charges but, on top of that, he’s also at the center of numerous lawsuits that his legal team has sought to address. One of those suits came from music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, who worked with Diddy a few years ago, sued him for alleged sexual harassment and more. Now, ahead of his trial, Combs has been handed a victory of sorts in that case.

Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit named several defendants, including Sean Combs’ former chief of staff, Kristina Khorram (who’s spoken out), former Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam and Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge. Combs’ adult son, Justin, was named in the suit as well. Jones claimed that while he was working on Combs’ love album between September 2022 and November 2023, he was drugged, sexually harassed and threatened. He also specifically accused Combs of sexually assaulting him.

It would seem that a number of the claims that Lil Rod leveled against Diddy have been dismissed. That decision came down from a New York judge, as reported by People, which obtained the legal documents. J. Paul Oetken reportedly denied Rod’s RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) allegation, because he couldn’t substantiate a link between Combs and the alleged racketeering practices of his business. Rod’s lack of payment for his work on the album also factored in. Judge Oetken, in part, wrote this:

The Court cannot identify any such causal link. Defendants' alleged sex, drug, and gun trafficking activities ... did not forseeably or naturally preclude Defendants from honoring their recording contract with Jones.

More on Diddy

A screenshot from a video of P. Diddy from the Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy trailer.

(Image credit: Peacock)

I Just Watched Diddy: The Making Of A Bad Boy, And 3 Things Caught Me Off Guard In The New Doc

Judge Oetken also dismissed Rodney Jones’ TVPA (Trafficking Victims Protection Act) claim against Combs Global. His allegation of negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress against P. Diddy was also dismissed, because Jones didn’t “adequately plead” that he’d experienced such distress. Jones’ breach of contract claims – regarding his alleged lack of payment – were also cleared from the docket. That was due to New York's statute of frauds stipulating that any contract that can’t be performed within a year is only enforceable if it’s in writing.

Despite these dismissals, several accusations remain in play. Lil Rod’s allegation of a TVPA violation against Sean Combs and Kristina Khorram was not thrown out, since the producer’s suit details several purported incidents. The sexual assault claims against Combs were also not dismissed, as they were “were "sufficient to state a plausible claim." The premises liability claim, in regard to Rod allegedly being sexually assaulted multiple times on Diddy’s properties, remains intact as well, because “Combs had both possession and control of the premises.”

Puff Daddy’s arrest last fall was preceded by raids on his homes in the U.S., during which the feds obtained documents, electronic devices and multiple bottles of lubricant. He’s since been charged with sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, arson and the aforementioned racketeering. Diddy, who’s denied wrongdoing, is set to remain in jail (alongside Luigi Mangione and others) until his trial begins on May 5.

TOPICS
Erik Swann
Erik Swann
Senior Content Producer

Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news
Jason Isaacs as Lucias Malfoy

Harry Potter’s Jason Isaacs Has A Wild Pick For Who Should Play Lucius Malfoy On The Harry Potter Show (And I Kinda Want To See This)
Seth Rogan, Chase Sui Wonders and Ike Barinholtz in The Studio.

With 97% On Rotten Tomatoes, Seth Rogen’s The Studio Is Being Called A ‘Self-Loathing Love Letter’ To Hollywood
Amazon Echo Dot Disney accessories

Marvel and Disney Fans, You Need To Check Out The Amazon Big Spring Sale And Its Echo Dot Bundle Deals
See more latest
Most Popular
Amazon Echo Dot Disney accessories
Marvel and Disney Fans, You Need To Check Out The Amazon Big Spring Sale And Its Echo Dot Bundle Deals
Gwyneth Paltrow in iconic tenenbaum fur coat and hair clip in Wes Anderson&#039;s The Royal Tenenbaums.
After Gwyneth Paltrow Made Viral Comments About Working With An Intimacy Coordinator, An Exec Didn’t Mince Word
Paul Rudd in Ant-Man 2 and Jenna Ortega in Wednesday side by side
Years After Avengers: Endgame, Paul Rudd Humorously Tries To Explain That Ant-Man And Thanos Butt Hole Theory To Jenna Ortega
Jesse L. Martin and Karen David in the Season 2 finale of NBC&#039;s The Irrational
The Irrational Boss Talks The 'Really Intense And Dangerous' Finale For Alec With Rose's Husband In The Mix, So What About Season 3?
Dexter in overalls and ski cap hunting in snowy woods in Dexter: New Blood premiere
Dexter: Resurrection Is 100% Living Up To Its Name, And I'm So Pumped It's Bringing Back Two Of The Franchise's Best Stars
Grant Gustin as costumed Barry Allen in The Flash Season 9
Would Grant Gustin And The Flash’s Cast Return For The Arrowverse Movie? Here’s What They Said
John Leguizamo&#039;s Aurelio hold glass filled with alcohol while talking with John Wick
John Leguizamo’s John Wick Update Doesn’t Bode Well For His Future With The Franchise, But I Still Hope We See Aurelio Again For One Key Reason
Kathy Bates sits at a conference table with a worried expression in Matlock S1 E14 &quot;Game Day.&quot;
Matlock’s Kathy Bates Reflects On Her ‘Awful’ Work Experience Before Starting Weight Loss Journey, And Shares How She Feels Now
Jason Isaacs as Lucias Malfoy
Harry Potter’s Jason Isaacs Has A Wild Pick For Who Should Play Lucius Malfoy On The Harry Potter Show (And I Kinda Want To See This)
Clark Kent (Tom Welling) looks up at Lana Lang and Whitney Fordman on Smallville
Smallville EP Weighed In On What’s Going On With The Proposed Animated Sequel Series, And His Comments Have Me Bummed