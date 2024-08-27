Selena Gomez, Martin Short And Steve Martin Were Asked About 'Demure' TikTok Trend, And Their Hilarious Reactions Are Exactly What I Expected

The upcoming fourth season of Only Murders in the Building is almost here, and soon, fans will be reunited with Mabel, Charles, and Oliver. Luckily, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short have been keeping fans occupied by sharing behind-the-scenes content before, during, and after filming, proving that they are still the most unexpected yet greatest trio on television. They continued to prove that when they were asked about the “demure” TikTok trend recently and the reactions were as hilarious as you’d expect.

The latest TikTok trend is sharing what is “very mindful, very demure,” meaning reserved, modest, shy, cute, anything along those lines. For example, Bridgerton’s Colin and Penelope were not being very demure on several occasions. The Only Murders trio were asked by Entertainment Tonight at the Season 4 premiere who was the most demure on set this season, and not surprisingly, Short and Martin’s answers were far different from Gomez’s:

Of course, Gomez knew exactly what the question meant, while Short and Martin were pretty confused. The former Disney star did say she hadn’t told them about it yet, and it’s probably just the latest trend she had to catch her co-stars up on.

What makes the whole thing even better is that Gomez did end up answering the question, saying that it’s Michael Cyril Creighton who is the most demure as Arconia's cat-adoring resident Howard Morris. Martin even agreed with his co-star, despite having no clue what he was agreeing to. It’s pretty hilarious and as on-point as can be for the aged comedian.

This video just adds yet another layer to why Gomez, Martin, and Short are so great together, and proves their friendship is completely genuine. Gomez shared the sweetest tribute to the SNL vets earlier in 2024 that even included a fun little inside joke, and it melted hearts everywhere. Short and Martin have been rivalrous friends for years, but Gomez is a pretty great extra ingredient for this mix. Despite the age gap, they are all as close as ever, and it’s truly one of the things I look forward to most each season of Only Murders.

It does make me wonder just how many youth-skewing trends Gomez has explained to Short and Martin throughout their time together. Also wondering how many they’ve attempted to try out themselves, even without posting.

I would give just about anything and everything to see Short and Martin try the viral “Apple” dance, but it seems like Gomez may be a bit behind on telling her co-stars everything. It is funny to see their reactions when they are asked about trends because the only reason why they’d be up-to-date on it all is because of Gomez.

Whether it’s Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin or Mabel, Oliver, and Charles, it’s clear that their bond is never breaking. It’s certainly one of the best parts of Only Murders in the Building and one of the reasons why it’s one of the funniest shows on Hulu, and that will continue when Season 4 premieres on August 27 with a Hulu subscription.