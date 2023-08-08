Only Murders In The Building Season 3: Where You've Seen These New Cast Members Before

Only Murders in the Building has continued to cement itself as a huge television show for Hulu. While the streaming platform has created several shows that have exploded, such as Pam & Tommy or The Handmaid's Tale, the comedy-drama, Only Murders in the Building continues to grow its audience. And now, you can watch Only Murders in the Building Season 3.

With a new season comes new cast members to join the returning stars -- Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short. If you're interested in the new members of the Only Murders in the Building Season 3 cast and where you might have seen them, check it out below.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Paul Rudd (Ben Glenroy)

First up on this list is Paul Rudd, who plays Ben Glenroy in Only Murders in the Building Season 3. If you can recall, Rudd guest-starred in the finale of Season 2 , where his character first appeared, until he suddenly dropped dead on the stage during their opening night performance. Season 3 is going to attempt to solve his murder by looking back at the past – and of course, this means that Rudd is going to have a pretty substantial role.

Rudd appeared in many movies and television shows before his role as Ben in Only Murders in the Building. Some of the movies he has had significant roles or appeared in are Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, The 40-Year-Old Virgin cast, Knocked Up, I Love You, Man, the Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, This Is 40, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The actor has also stepped into the action comedy sphere in recent years with his portrayal of Ant-Man in all three Ant-Man films and several other Marvel Cinematic Universe projects.

Rudd has also had a substantial career in television. He had a significant recurring role on Friends in its last two seasons, and ever since then has appeared in guest roles in other major shows. He's also hosted Saturday Night Live several times. In terms of starring appearances, he was the lead character in the Netflix series Living With Yourself and one of the stars of The Shrink Next Door.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Meryl Streep (Loretta Durkin)

Next up on this list is the lovely Meryl Streep, who plays Loretta Durkin in Only Murders in the Building Season 3. Her casting in Season 3 was massive news because Streep rarely acts in television, so it's always entertaining to see her return to the small screen.

It's very likely you know who Meryl Streep is. But if you don't, she's appeared in many films as one of the most critically acclaimed actresses ever. Some of her most known projects that have won her awards include The Iron Lady, Sophie's Choice, and Kramer vs. Kramer, among other prominent roles such as Into the Woods, Julie & Julia, The Post, It's Complicated, the lovable musical, Mamma Mia! , Don't Look Up and more.

Though Streep is better known for movies, she has been seen on TV in the past, appearing in Big Little Lies Season 2 in a prominent role, as well as the miniseries Angels in America and Web Therapy, among some small guest roles.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Ashley Park (Kimber)

Ashley Park plays Kimber in Only Murders in the Building Season 3. The actress started on Broadway but has since begun to appear in both films and TV at a steady pace.

Most might know her from her role in the Emily in Paris cast, but Park has appeared in TV shows such as Girls5eva and was a part of the Beef cast in 2023. With film, she was one of the leading stars of the hilarious comedy Joy Ride and appeared in the movies Mr. Malcolm's List and The V Card.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Jesse Williams

Next up is Jesse Williams, who is playing a documentarian who has a particular interest in the case the main trio is working on in the third season of Only Murders in the Building, according to Deadline . Most people probably know Jesse Williams from his huge role as Jackson Avery in Grey's Anatomy. Still, the actor has done many other projects besides the popular Shonda Rhimes show.

Williams has appeared in television series such as Little Fires Everywhere and Station 19, as well as several guest roles. In film, Williams has had roles in many movies, such as The Butler, Your Place or Mine, Secret Headquarters, Random Acts of Violence, Jacob's Ladder, and more. He was also one of the stars of Detroit: Become Human, a popular video game.

(Image credit: AMC)

Jeremy Shamos

Next is Jeremy Shamos, who is part of the recurring cast of Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building. Shamos has appeared in movies like Dedication, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), Magic in the Moonlight, No Pay, Nudity, The Big Sick, Bad Education, and the critically acclaimed Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Shamos has also had some experience in television. He had a guest role on Nurse Jackie, played Craig Kettleman on Better Call Saul (pictured above), and had roles in The Undoing and Dead Ringers.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Linda Emond

Linda Emond is another part of the recurring cast of Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building. Edmond has appeared in movies such as the incredible Apple TV+ film, Causeway, Trade, The Professor, Song to Song, Oldboy, The Big Sick, The Land, A Gentleman's Game, and more.

Emond has also appeared in a few TV series, including a recurring role on Madam Secretary, a recurring guest role on Succession, and a part in The Gilded Age. She was recently in The Patient on Hulu in 2022.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Don Darryl Rivera

Next is Don Darryl Rivera, who is also a part of the recurring cast of Only Murders in the Building Season 3. Rivera has appeared in the Showtime series, Let the Right One In , and Helluva Boss. He also had a role in the film The Nice List.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Wesley Taylor

Another recurring cast member is Wesley Taylor. He also began his career on Broadway but has appeared in the film and TV industry as well. He has been in two movies so far – Lucky Staff in a minor role and The Surrogate.

Taylor does have more experience in television, having significant roles in both Smash, where he played Bobby, and Indoor Boys. He also guest-starred in several other shows, including I'm Dying Up Here, Difficult People, and more.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Gerald Caesar

Gerald Caesar is another recurring actor on Only Murders in the Building Season 3. His only film credit thus far has been Dear Evan Hansen. He also had a guest role on Halfway to Fifty, Law & Order, and Helpers.

Allison Guinn

And last on this list is Allison Guinn. Primarily, Guinn is known for her Broadway roles, but has since started to branch out into other mediums of entertainment. She has appeared in one film before, Angelica. She's also appeared in a few television shows, including a role on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Prime, Divorce, Inside Amy Schumer, and The Knick.

With such a great cast, Only Murders in the Building Season 3 is already looking to be highly successful for Hulu, and I, for one, can't wait to see all these stars kill it – well, hopefully not literally, but you know what I mean.